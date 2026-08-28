Authorities in Itaewon, Seoul’s multicultural hub, are launching a pioneering public safety program: free, mandatory survival swimming lessons for all elementary grade levels at Itaewon Elementary School starting Sept. 1.

The initiative, announced Friday by the Yongsan District office, marks the first time a Seoul district has fully funded water survival training for every grade, from first through sixth. While the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education traditionally sponsors water safety instruction only for third and fourth graders, Yongsan amended municipal sports ordinances to absorb all fees and extend coverage to all primary students, many of whom come from the area’s large population of foreign diplomats, expatriates and multicultural families.

The policy carries heightened relevance in Yongsan District, long regarded as the global epicenter of the Korean capital.

According to municipal demographic data, Yongsan is home to roughly 18,000 registered foreign residents, accounting for nearly eight percent of the district’s population — one of the highest concentrations of non-Korean nationals in the city. The Itaewon area is even more distinct: international residents comprise more than 15 percent of its neighborhood population, while multicultural families make up a substantial portion of enrollment at Itaewon Elementary School.

By guaranteeing universal access, local officials aim to establish a standardized safety net that transcends language barriers and socioeconomic divides for a uniquely diverse student body that learns and grows side by side.

The program is anchored by a newly modernized facility. Under a five-year agreement between Yongsan District, the Jungbu Local Office of Education and Itaewon Elementary, local authorities converted the school’s aging indoor pool into a municipal public center. A combined investment of 3.3 billion won ($2.5 million) — 1.5 billion won from district funds and 1.8 billion won from educational authorities — financed complete overhauls of the pool basin, tiling and mechanical filtration systems.

Since reopening as eastern Yongsan’s first public pool, the venue has logged more than 85,000 visitors while offering an affordable 3,000-won daily admission. Transitioning the facility to public management secured dedicated lanes and morning blocks exclusively for student instruction.

Under the new curriculum, participating classes will complete up to 12 instructional hours over six days, prioritizing practical floating maneuvers, tread-water techniques and self-rescue skills over competitive swimming strokes. Safety protocols are strict: Three certified master instructors and auxiliary lifeguards will oversee all six lanes during active lessons.

District officials plan to analyze the pilot’s results before expanding universal water safety training to additional elementary schools across Yongsan next year using the district’s central culture and sports center.

“Swimming is a fundamental survival skill before it is a leisure activity,” said Kim Kyung-dae, mayor of Yongsan District. “We will continue expanding structured educational opportunities so that all our children can learn, grow and stay safe.”

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.