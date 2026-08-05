As summer heat drives families across Korea to pools and beaches, municipal safety regulators in the capital have issued a stark warning regarding direct imports of children’s swim gear purchased from popular e-commerce platforms.

Following comprehensive laboratory testing of 20 children’s water products sold on ultralow-cost Chinese marketplaces — including AliExpress, Temu and Shein — the Seoul Metropolitan Government said Wednesday that nearly one-third failed domestic safety standards. Six products exhibited severe deficiencies, ranging from toxic chemical levels hundreds of times above legal thresholds to flimsy construction prone to sudden failure.

City officials confirmed they have requested the immediate removal of all six non-compliant items from sale on the respective platforms.

The findings paint a troubling picture of the unvetted, bargain-basement goods filling online carts.

Laboratory analysis revealed that a pair of children’s swim goggles bought from AliExpress arrived in packaging laced with phthalate plasticizers — chemical additives used to soften plastics — at 325 times the legal safety limit. The goggles’ straps, body and earplugs also exceeded phthalate limits, while the carrying pouch tested positive for cadmium at nearly four times the allowed threshold.

Phthalates are known endocrine disruptors linked to reproductive issues, asthma and skin irritation, while diethylhexyl phthalate, which was also found in the samples, is classified as a possible human carcinogen. Cadmium, a heavy metal, accumulates in the kidneys and liver and poses severe oncological and neurological risks.

In another instance, a pair of children’s shoes sold on AliExpress contained soft plastic decorations loaded with lead at 17 times above the safety limit, alongside heavy concentrations of phthalates and cadmium. Exposure to lead poses acute developmental risks for children, impairing brain function and cognitive development.

Beyond chemical hazards, flaws in the build quality of the objects also posed immediate risks.

Two inflatable children’s swimming tubes fell short of Korea’s minimum thickness requirement of 0.25 millimeters, heightening the risk of sudden tearing or puncture while in use. Meanwhile, a pair of swim goggles from Shein broke under basic tension tests, with small buckle parts that pose severe choking hazards for toddlers under three snapping loose.

"Because products purchased through direct cross-border e-commerce bypass mandatory national safety certifications, consumers must exercise extreme vigilance," said Lee Yeon-hwa, head of the city’s Fair Economy Division.

The crackdown reflects growing anxiety in Korea over the influx of unregulated cross-border consumer goods.

Officials signaled that the municipal watchdog is only getting started. Through September, the city plans emergency safety inspections targeting 30 types of children's toys — focusing particularly on sensory toys, which some sellers attempt to market under "Ages 14+" labels to skirt mandatory juvenile safety testing despite marketing them directly to young kids.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.