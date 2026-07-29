For six years and four months, a hospital bed in the southern industrial hub of Ulsan was the site of a silent tragedy and an escalating financial dilemma.

A Chinese national, identified only by his surname Li, had arrived in Korea on a 90-day tourist visa in September 2019. Just nine days into an informal dishwashing job at a local restaurant, he suffered a catastrophic brain hemorrhage and collapsed into an unrecoverable coma.

Under Korean medical legislation, institutions are legally obligated to deliver life-saving care regardless of a patient’s residency status or financial standing. Hospital D, a private healthcare facility, fulfilled its moral and legal mandate without hesitation. Physicians stabilized Li, transferred him to an intensive care unit, and provided round-the-clock life support. Year after year, the medical equipment hummed, nursing staff maintained his care, and the unpaid ledger steadily expanded. By the time Li passed away on April 25, 2026, the accrued medical debt had surpassed 840 million won ($600,000).

For the hospital’s administration, the ordeal exposed a deep institutional problem.

Li’s impoverished family in China, including a young daughter and an older brother, formally relinquished rights to his care, citing an absolute inability to settle the astronomical debt or fund his repatriation. Meanwhile, existing government medical aid guidelines explicitly excluded chronic conditions like brain hemorrhages from emergency relief funds. Subsequent applications for industrial accident compensation were also rejected, leaving the private hospital entirely on the hook for the uncompensated expenses.

Seeking systemic relief, the hospital filed a civil grievance with the Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission (ACRC) in July 2025 through its mobile ombudsman initiative. The agency's investigation highlighted a crucial regulatory flaw: while national law mandates that hospitals treat critically ill, unidentified, or undocumented foreign patients, it offers no public financial backup or repatriation mechanism for private institutions bearing the cost.

The ACRC formally issued policy recommendations to the Ministry of Health and Welfare, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and local municipalities, Wednesday, urging the creation of a comprehensive support framework to manage unpaid foreign medical bills and establish clear repatriation protocols. In response, Ulsan municipal authorities pledged to establish administrative guidelines for similar emergencies, while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs committed to diplomatic coordination.

If left unaddressed, healthcare advocates warn, the regulatory vacuum risks sparking a quiet crisis in emergency care across the country. Private hospitals, wary of inheriting crippling debts with no government safety net in sight, may become increasingly reluctant to admit uninsured foreign patients.

“Without a structured support system, private medical institutions bear an unbearable burden, creating a real risk that healthcare providers might hesitate to accept vulnerable foreign patients in critical condition,” said Min Sung-shim, director general of Institutional Improvement at the ACRC.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.