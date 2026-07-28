Deep inside a quiet, light-filled neighborhood sanctuary in Seongdong District, a bold experiment in urban mental health is taking shape — and drawing international notice. As governments around the world struggle to confront a rising tide of social reclusion and disconnection, municipal leaders in Seoul are shifting away from purely clinical fixes, turning physical neighborhoods into living remedies for human loneliness.

A delegation of 23 faculty members and students from Northeastern University in Boston visited the Seoul Center for Isolation Prevention earlier this month to study the capital’s public policies and community care models addressing loneliness, social isolation and severe reclusion.

Led by professors specializing in aging, public health and social relationships, the visiting group gathered at Seoul Itda Place, a tailored municipal space designed to foster emotional healing and civic connection. Slated for its official grand opening in August, the facility serves as an open-access hub where residents experiencing isolation can seek psychological counseling, participate in restorative programs or simply relax to rebuild social ties at their own pace.

During the visit, Lee Soo-jin, director of the Seoul Center for Isolation Prevention, delivered a presentation on the city’s overarching Loneliness-Free Seoul campaign, highlighting local strategies to identify at-risk individuals and build neighborhood-based safety nets. The initiative marks a deliberate shift from reactive mental health care toward proactive, spatial welfare designed to meet reclusive citizens before complete withdrawal occurs.

"Social isolation and loneliness have become a shared global challenge that requires collective solutions," Lee told the delegation. "Through continuous international exchanges, we aim to share Seoul’s isolation prevention strategies with the world while solidifying a global network dedicated to building a loneliness-free city."

The delegation’s study tour forms part of a broader push by Seoul authorities to build cross-border partnerships around urban mental health. Beyond hosting American academic teams, the center maintains active policy exchanges with counterparts in Japan, Malaysia and Israel. In February, the city formalized a cooperation agreement with Denmark, expanding its international network to exchange research, diagnostic tools and community-centered interventions.

As demographic shifts and postpandemic solitude challenge cities worldwide, Seoul’s approach suggests that combating isolation requires more than clinical treatment. By integrating open-door physical sanctuaries directly into urban neighborhoods, Korea is testing whether civic infrastructure can become the ultimate prescription for human connection.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.