Health care paradox: Korea achieves world-class longevity with fewest doctors among developed nations

Koreans are living longer, healthier lives than almost anywhere else in the industrialized world, even as the nation operates with one of the most severe shortages of practicing physicians among developed economies.

According to new data released Thursday by the Ministry of Health and Welfare based on the OECD Health Statistics 2026, life expectancy in Korea reached a record high of 83.7 years. The figure places the nation comfortably above the OECD average of 81.2 years and just behind Switzerland, which leads the 38-member bloc at 84.2 years.

The statistics reveal a health care ecosystem defined by extraordinary access and world-class preventive care, alongside mounting structural strains. Korea’s rate of avoidable mortality — deaths preventable through timely medical intervention or public health measures — stood at 139.0 per 100,000 people, far below the OECD benchmark of 208.8.

Yet this longevity is supported by a strikingly lean clinical workforce.

Korea recorded just 2.6 practicing physicians per 1,000 people (including practitioners of traditional Korean medicine), the second-lowest ratio in the OECD after Costa Rica and well below the average of 4.0. Medical school graduation rates tell a similar story, yielding just 7.3 graduates per 100,000 residents compared to the international norm of 15.3.

To bridge this human gap, the Korean medical system relies heavily on capital-intensive infrastructure and high-volume patient turnover. The country boasts 12.5 hospital beds per 1,000 residents — nearly three times the OECD average — and leads the global bloc in diagnostic equipment, housing 46.7 CT scanners per million people.

This hyper-accessible infrastructure has fostered a culture of frequent clinical consultation. Koreans visited outpatient clinics an average of 17.9 times per year, nearly triple the OECD average of 6.6 visits and the highest rate recorded worldwide.

"The OECD health statistics offer an objective mirror for evaluating our national healthcare framework," said Lee Yoon-shin, director general for policy planning at the Ministry of Health and Welfare. "While our outcomes in longevity and disease prevention remain world-class, the metrics underline areas where resource allocation and workforce management require sustained policy attention."

Indeed, financial pressure is accelerating.

While health expenditure relative to gross domestic product remains modest at 8.5 percent, per capita medical costs grew at an annual rate of 8.5 percent over the past decade, outpacing the OECD average growth rate of 6.1 percent.

Furthermore, dark spots persist within the public health landscape. Despite low rates of obesity and alcohol consumption, Korea’s suicide rate stood at 24.8 per 100,000 people, remaining the highest in the OECD — a stark reminder of the complex social pressures confronting the world's fastest-aging society.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.