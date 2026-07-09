



A doctor who lost 40 kilograms using GLP-1 weight-loss drugs said patients must remain on the medication to maintain weight loss, citing studies that show patients regain weight if treatment stops.

Dr. Jang Hyung-woo, a cardiothoracic surgeon and professor at Bundang Seoul National University Hospital, appeared on CBS

Radio's "Park Sung-tae's News Show" on Tuesday to discuss his personal and medical experience with the medications.

Jang said obesity threatened his health but the various methods he tried all failed before seeing results from Wegovy and Mounjaro in 2024. He said he wanted to inform other patients after seeing significantly superior outcomes compared to other treatments.

After struggling with obesity since childhood, Jang peaked at 118 kilograms during his medical residency. He reduced his weight to 78 kilograms by using the drugs over a two-year period and continues with weekly injections. Earlier this year, he published a medical memoir detailing his treatment titled "Obesity Record — I Am a Doctor Who Takes Mounjaro."

Limitations of traditional diets, safety thresholds

Jang said he tried traditional diets — including the Danish diet, intermittent fasting and low-carb, high-fat regimens — but found them ineffective for severe obesity requiring more than 30 kilograms of weight loss. At those stages of obesity, patients seldom see a significant effect, he said.

He also cautioned against potential misuse by patients who do not meet clinical criteria. Responding to a listener who reported chest tightness and weight gain after taking Wegovy, Jang said clinical studies target patients with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher, or a BMI of 27 or higher with weight-related conditions. Using the drug with a BMI under 27 is not supported by clinical data, he said, making side effects difficult to evaluate.

Financial barriers, calls for price cuts

Regarding the necessity of lifelong treatment, Jang said research shows patients inevitably regain weight after stopping the injections.

"It does not feel strange that I have to take the medicine for life," Jang said.

However, he pointed out that the high cost remains a barrier to access. He said the shots cost 5 million won ($3,300) to 5.5 million won annually, and said drugmakers need to introduce price cuts.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.