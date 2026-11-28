Many foreign workers in Korea are stuck in their current jobs without the freedom to seek better employment, due to a regulation that a union of foreign language teachers wants abolished.

For many foreign workers living in Korea on an E-series visa, their continued stay in the country is tied directly to their jobs. In the eventuality that they have to change jobs in the middle of a contract, they must seek consent from their employer through a document known as a letter of release. Korean employers effectively sponsor visas for foreign employees by guaranteeing their status in the country.

This leaves foreign employees vulnerable to exploitation by employers, who wield disproportionate control over their working conditions, wages and even housing. By withholding a letter of release, employers can effectively trap workers in unfair or abusive workplaces, denying them the freedom to seek better employment and leaving them with little power to challenge mistreatment.

The Seoul Branch of the Native Language Teachers Union (KGLU NTU) launched a petition calling for the government to abolish the letter of release for foreign workers holding visas from E-1 to E-8, which includes language instructors, researchers and entertainers.

According to the head of the KGLU NTU, the letter of release violates the Provision against Forced Labor (P.029) that Korea ratified in 2021 as a member of the International Labour Organization. The union argues it also violates Article 6, Paragraph 2 of the Constitution, which states, "the status of foreigners shall be guaranteed in accordance with international laws and treaties."

"We expect this country to follow the P.029 provisions on abolishing forced labor it ratified. We expect Korea to follow the Constitution and the Labor Standards Act. This is the social contract we have entered and expect to be upheld," KGLU NTU's chair, surnamed Day, said in a speech during a Migrant Trade Union rally held in Seoul Nov. 7.

The petition can be found at bit.ly/NOLOR2026 until Dec. 18.



