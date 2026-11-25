When Marie Noel moved to Korea in 2024, the plan was simple: find a way to continue her filmmaking career as a writer and actor. Her profession had given her opportunities to travel across Austria, Germany and the U.K. In all these places she went, she found herself in spaces where representation and access were not always guaranteed.

As soon as she began reconnecting with filmmaking in Korea, she was confronted with a similar reality about visibility and representation. Identifying and connecting Black creatives specifically required time and deliberate effort.

The reality was further compounded by the fact that Black creatives were living and working across Korea and pursuing their own artistic interests, yet many were doing so independently, oblivious of each other, in the same industry.

It was this revelation that sparked her to establish Black Seoul Creatives, a community connecting Black creatives and members of the Black diaspora across Korea.

To other people, the idea seemed new, but it wasn't to her. It was an extension of something she had already experienced, built and learned through her own journey.

While still living in Vienna, Noel founded Schwarze Filmschaffende, a community-led initiative to support Black filmmakers and bring together individuals who might otherwise have remained disconnected from one another.

The initiative gave her firsthand experience of what could happen when people were provided with a space to share their experiences, exchange knowledge and create opportunities collectively. It also shaped her understanding of community beyond simply bringing people together.

For Noel, creating a meaningful community meant addressing a gap that already existed: the absence of spaces where people could feel represented, understood and supported.

When she first arrived in Korea, she decided to work on language acquisition and transition to filmmaking smoothly.

She finished working on her first film project, "SWITCH UP," which premiered on May 24 at the Diaspora Film Festival. Soon after the film was done, she began receiving messages from Black creatives who had heard about the project and wished they had an opportunity to get involved.

To her surprise, they were Black people across Korea working in film, acting, photography, fashion, music, art, design and other creative fields. Many had skills, projects and ideas to share, but there was no obvious central space through which they could discover other artists. Subsequent conversations with the creatives revealed how disconnected people within the community were from one another.

Having experienced the impact of building a similar community in Austria and Germany, she decided to recreate that sense of connection in Korea, this time with a broader focus beyond filmmaking, and that is how Black Seoul Creatives was born.

“I wanted to create a space where people don't just feel welcome, but where they feel represented, understood and know that they belong,” she said.

Today, Black Seoul Creatives is developing into a meeting point for Black creatives and members of the Black diaspora living in Korea. Its activities are designed around a simple but important objective: helping people meet, learn, collaborate and develop a sense of belonging.

One of its signature initiatives is Sip & Mingle, a monthly networking gathering that provides a relaxed environment for members to meet new people, exchange ideas and discover potential collaborators. The gatherings are particularly significant because they address one of the challenges she identified when establishing the community: visibility.

The community also organizes workshops, creative meetups, discussions and educational sessions. Their activities have included acting workshops for beginners and visa information sessions, recognizing that establishing a life and career in Korea involves more than professional connections. There is also an emphasis on encouraging members to contribute their own knowledge and skills.

Noel is quick to point out that she wants the members to own the platform.

“I don't want Black Seoul Creatives to be something people simply attend," she said. "I want it to become something they actively contribute to, shape and feel they belong to.”

Instead of relying exclusively on external speakers and instructors, Black Seoul Creatives invites people within the community to propose and host workshops, creating opportunities for members to share their expertise with others.

Some of the most rewarding moments, she says, are seeing people arrive at an event without knowing anyone and leave with new friendships, professional connections or potential creative partnerships.

Another encouraging component of the community has been seeing members approach the organization with ideas of their own. To her, it signals that the community is gradually becoming something its members want to help shape.

Despite its growing ambitions, building a community comes with its own challenges. Perhaps one of the biggest is visibility and representation.

There are also differences in the circumstances of the people the organization hopes to serve. Students, working professionals and independent artists often have very different needs, making it important to remain flexible and attentive to the community's experiences.

Practical considerations such as language, funding, resources and navigating local systems also affect the organization's ability to expand its activities. Nevertheless, Noel sees these challenges as part of the process of building something that responds to real needs.

“There are challenges with resources, language and visibility, but seeing people connect and take ownership of the community makes the work worthwhile.”

Looking toward 2027, she hopes to develop the platform into a broader support system for Black creatives navigating life and work in Korea. A key priority is establishing partnerships that can connect members with useful information, resources and opportunities.

This includes exploring access to visa information, job opportunities, educational programs, creative networks, industry connections and practical tools for individuals interested in establishing their own projects or businesses.

For Noel, the talent and expertise that already exist within the community represent an important resource. Providing members with platforms to share what they do is one way of ensuring that the community becomes a space for mutual growth rather than simply social interaction.

After confronting representation challenges in Austria, Germany and the U.K., Noel hopes to enrich the lives of fellow creatives in Korea who face similar challenges. Black Seoul Creatives is, in many ways, a reflection of those experiences.

The initiative is rooted in the recognition that finding opportunities is not always simply about individual talent or ambition. Sometimes, it is also about knowing the right people, having access to information and being part of an environment where others understand the challenges you face.

“I want to build a community where people don't just find connections, but also find opportunities, share their knowledge and help one another grow. There is so much talent within our community, and I want to create spaces where that talent can be seen,” she said.

For anyone considering building a community of their own, Noel believes the starting point should be identifying a genuine need rather than focusing on what a community is expected to look like.

She encourages aspiring community builders to start small, listen to the people they want to bring together and give them opportunities to contribute. It is a philosophy that reflects how Black Seoul Creatives began and, perhaps more importantly, the kind of community she hopes it will become.

The group's next event is a visa information workshop titled "Beyond the E-2: Understanding your visa options in Korea." It will start at 10 a.m. on Nov. 29 at Yeminham Haus in western Seoul's Yeonnam-dong. Entry costs 20,000 won per person, and attendance is capped at 30 people.

The next Sip & Mingle event is planned for Dec. 4.

The group is also beginning a collaboration with the National Association for Black Engagement with Asia of the U.S., with more details to come soon.

Follow @blackseoulcreatives on Instagram for more information.

Nashon Owano is a freelance journalist and content creator based in Korea. He is passionate about sports, culture and human interest stories. Follow @owanohnashon on X and Instagram.