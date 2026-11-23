National Assembly Speaker Cho Jeong-sik was set to embark on a seven-day trip to Japan and Australia on Monday to discuss ways to increase parliamentary cooperation, his office said.

In Japan, Cho is scheduled to meet with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to discuss ways to expand parliamentary cooperation following the resumption of "shuttle diplomacy" between the countries' leaders, according to the office.

He will also meet with Eisuke Mori, speaker of the House of Representatives, and House of Councilors President Masakazu Sekiguchi.

During the meetings, Cho plans to propose resuming the "Future Dialogue between the Parliaments of Korea and Japan," a parliamentary dialogue forum last held in 2018, as part of efforts to restore regular communication channels between the two parliaments.

Cho will also hold a roundtable session with Korean business leaders in Japan to discuss bilateral cooperation in areas of semiconductors, batteries, energy and artificial intelligence.

In Australia, Cho is scheduled to attend the 12th MIKTA Speakers' Consultation on Friday to hold discussions with his counterparts from four other middle-power nations, Mexico, Indonesia, Turkey and Australia.

Cho will also meet with Australian Senate President Sue Lines and Milton Dick, speaker of Australia's House of Representatives, on Thursday to discuss strengthening parliamentary exchanges and expanding economic cooperation in energy, critical minerals and defense.

The trip will mark the first visit by a Korean parliamentary speaker to Australia in 10 years, Cho's office said, expressing hope that the visit will help further strengthen bilateral ties as the two countries mark the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year.