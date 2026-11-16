The northeastern region of Seoul, particularly Nowon District, is often unanimously ranked on the bottom of foreign and domestic tourists' destination lists. Despite being one of the most densely populated districts north of the Han River, Nowon is sometimes jokingly referred to as “No One” or “No Jam.” Yet, it is an area with a lot of overlooked destinations and neighborhood charm.

On any given day, visitors stepping out of Hwarangdae Station on Line 6 at the southern tip of Gongneung-dong are greeted by a cacophony of cars, buses and trucks inching along Hwarang-ro, a congested eight-lane road. Just above them is an elevated expressway with another four lanes of traffic noisily coming into and out of the capital. Had they arrived prior to 2010, they may have also heard an iconic Mugunghwa train screeching along sharply curved tracks parallel to the busy roads, adding to the discord.

To many Seoulites and travelers alike, Gongneung-dong is often lumped into Nowon District’s broader post-1980s identity. A vast commuter bedroom town of identical apartment complexes. A place to pass through en route to somewhere else. A flyover state, if you will.

However, its place as a transit corridor can trace its origins to a time before trains, planes and automobiles. During the 1392-1910 Joseon Dynasty, it was administered as Gongdeok-ri, a rural agricultural area nestled among the foothills of Mount Buram, which now marks part of the capital's northeastern boundary.

While it retained its agricultural charm well into the 20th century, things livened up a bit in 1408 when King Taejong was seeking a burial site just over the mountain for his father, King Taejo, the founder of Joseon. Despite Taejo's wishes to be buried in his hometown of Hamhung in present-day North Korea, Taejong eventually settled on a site in what is now Guri, Gyeonggi Province. Eventually growing to a grand total of nine tombs, 16 monarchs and one famous concubine were interred beside the Joseon founder.

One hundred fifty years later, along the same route to the tombs on the outskirts of Gongneung, the Taereung and Gangneung Royal Tombs were constructed, marking the easternmost border of modern Seoul. Geomancy and gravesite selection customs aside, the location was largely chosen due to its proximity to the capital. In staunchly Confucian Joseon, filial kings and queens were required to perform ancestral rites and visit graves regularly. For this reason, Donggureung holds the title of the most visited royal tombs of Joseon. Graves were also required to be at least a certain distance outside the city walls. Again, Gongneung-dong was simply a place to pass through.

It wasn't until 1936 when Gongneung-dong got another burst of life — this time, unexpectedly, from the gentry of Chuncheon and Japanese businessmen in Seoul desperate to build a train line between the two cities. At the time, Chuncheon, the provincial capital of Gangwon Province, was at risk of losing its title to Cheorwon, which was already connected to Seoul via the Gyeongwon Line 25 years earlier in 1912. Having witnessed how Gongju lost its status as the capital of South Chungcheong Province to Daejeon for lacking a rail junction, Chuncheon’s local merchants and gentry joined hands with institutional capital from the Industrial Bank of Chosen and Japanese businessmen to form the Gyeongchun Railway Company in 1936. With a true sense of urgency, the sum of 10 million won was raised in a matter of months via the issuing of shares in the railroad, with 17.5 percent coming from the Korean gentry of Chuncheon.

One of the largest shareholders was Kim Yeon-su, founder of the Samyang Company and brother of Kim Seongsu, founder of Bosung College (later Korea University). With capital acquired, construction began in July 1937, and the Gyeongchun Line officially opened two years later on July 22, 1939. It covered a distance of over 93 kilometers with 24 stations starting from Seongdong Station (near today's Jegi-dong) out to Chuncheon.

Differing from the standard colonial model where rail lines hemorrhaged money and relied on state handouts, the Gyeongchun Line operated on a principle of "Passengers First, Freight Second" (Gak-ju-hwa-jong). Suburban commuters, traders and vacationers flocked to its carriages in such numbers that by 1944, the company voluntarily renounced its government operating subsidies. Contemporaries hailed it as the "white eyebrow" (Baek-mi) — the crowning jewel of the region's private railways.

With the tracks now laid through along the historic Hwarang-ro, the next big addition to the neighborhood followed soon after in the form of the Keijo Imperial University School of Engineering and Mining. The campus and its buildings — three of which still stand today — were designed to be virtually self-sustaining, complete with their own deep wells, settling tanks and detached heavy-industrial testing workshops.

The foundation of the engineering college and concentration of educated technical professionals is what led President Syngman Rhee to choose the location to house the TRIGA Mark-II, Korea’s very first nuclear research reactor. Traces of the neighborhood's scientific past still exist on the campus of Seoul National University of Science and Technology and the adjacent Atomic Energy Hospital.

With the university and nuclear research facilities as a foundation, the postwar decades saw Gongneung-dong begin to urbanize. Following an influx of students and university faculty, the railway took on a completely new cultural identity. To generations of Koreans coming of age in the 1970s and 1980s, the Gyeongchun Line was celebrated as the "Train of Young Romance." Before overseas leisure travel was fully opened for citizens in 1989, a cheap 300 won ticket on the line carried young couples and college students out to riverside getaways at Daeseong-ri, Cheongpyeong and Gangchon for weekend "membership training" retreats (a confusing Konglish expression best described as bonding or team-building retreats for university clubs and departments). Students and faculty alike would pack into green-and-white Tongil-ho carriages with acoustic guitars, boiled mackerel, Samkang ice cream bars and bottles of Captain Q whisky while singing songs like Kim Hyun-chul's "The Train to Chuncheon."

These nostalgic memories and much more are preserved in part at another more modern neighborhood landmark, the Seoul Urban Life Museum, housed since 2010 in the former premises of the Northern District Court and Public Prosecutors’ Office. It is yet another example of how Gongneung-dong has continued to transform into a place you want to stop for a visit and not just pass through.

These sites and stories will be explored during an upcoming historical walking tour of Gongneung-dong hosted by Royal Asiatic Society (RAS) Korea. Participation is 25,000 won for RAS members, 30,000 won for nonmembers and 10,000 won for students. Visit raskb.com for more details and registration.

Brendan Kelly is owner of Kelly's Pub, an Irish bar in Gongneung-dong. Follow @kellyspubkorea on Instagram for more information.