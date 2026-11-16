South Korea should seek humanitarian cooperation with North Korea in healthcare, disaster response and other "feasible" areas to make progress in improving human rights, and contribute to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula, Seoul's top nuclear envoy said Monday.

Jeong Yeon-doo, vice foreign minister for diplomatic strategy and intelligence, made the remarks in opening remarks at a forum on human rights in North Korea in Seoul.

"Efforts to explore transparent and sustainable humanitarian cooperation, starting with such feasible areas as healthcare and disaster response, could contribute to tangible improvements in human rights in North Korea, and peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula," Jeong was quoted as saying by the ministry.

Jeong also outlined the government's vision and policies for easing tensions and achieving peaceful coexistence on the Korean Peninsula, the ministry added.

Monday's forum brought together some 70 participants from international organizations, diplomatic missions and academia to discuss ways to coordinate humanitarian, development and peace-building efforts.

Participants also explored ways to pursue practical humanitarian cooperation with North Korea in healthcare, agriculture and disaster response, based on past international experiences and key cases, the ministry said.