More than “just a simple display of impossible happenings,” Jiwan Kim, the magician behind the one-man act The Imagine Show, promises a more theatrical experience with his upcoming performance, which brings together mentalism and Korean music.

“Magic and mentalism go hand in hand, as both explore levels of deep psychology and the study of human nature,” he told The Korea Times.

Titled “Beyond Belief,” the intimate and interactive show goes beyond Kim's usual magic and b-boying — an odd combination that he asserts is the only one of its kind — pushing the boundaries of what audiences might consider mere illusion.

“In the show, you’ll see not just the traditional mind-reading act,” he said. “You’ll see many different kinds of mind-reading, such as the ability to influence someone’s decision or predicting an action based on reading someone’s demeanor.”

The performance will also feature feats that test the magician's physical limits, including one that he described as “quite physically dangerous.”

“Mind-reading is incredibly risky, as the chance of failure is very high, but that’s what makes the experience so much more intense,” he said.

Preparing for his next showcase on Saturday has involved months of rehearsals combining physical training and mental preparation. Kim also used his regular weekly performances as a testing ground for some of the experiments he plans to present onstage. Along the way, he sought the help of fellow magicians and creative collaborators whose work he admires and respects, drawing on their expertise to further shape his vision.

Apart from the magic aspect itself, Kim paid close attention to the technical and emotional dimensions that will go into this performance, developing everything from storytelling and stage blocking to lighting, color and sound, aiming to create a more immersive experience for the audience.

“Once you start performing magic long enough, you realize that there is so much more outside of magic that can take your performances and the experience of your audience to the next level,” he reflected.

One of the performance's distinctive elements is the inclusion of the gayageum, a traditional Korean plucked zither, played by Kim So-yeon, a professional musician and gayageum instructor.

He recalled being captivated by the instrument's sound, describing it as “almost akin to a magical experience.” Kim felt compelled to share that same feeling of wonder with his own audience.

He had previously invited her to perform together, pairing the gayageum's sounds with a dramatic segment of the performance. “It was by far one of the best ideas I’ve ever conceived,” he said. “Beyond Belief” will mark their second collaboration onstage.

“My ultimate goal is to provide my audience with not only a magical but also a unique experience that transcends just magic, with the help of other forms of art and artists who are just as talented and magical in their own right,” he said.

Kim, who was introduced to magic at a young age when his father took him to a magic show in Bangkok, has taken his performances from small local venues to big international stages, including appearances on Season 3 of “Asia’s Got Talent” and Season 6 of “Pilipinas Got Talent.” Regardless of the stage, however, his 15-year journey performing in over 400 shows taught him that magic is about the connection between magic itself and the audience it serves.

“Venues, big or small, don’t make too much of a difference to me,” he said. "Whether it be for one person or a thousand, their experience is always the most important."

The show starts at 7 p.m. at Taco Amigo in the Gyeongnidan area. Advance tickets cost 20,000 won and door entry is 23,000 won, and both come with a free drink. Follow @theimagineshow on Instagram for more information.

Mariel Abanes (@staymmmad on Instagram) is a freelance lifestyle and culture writer/editor from the Philippines, currently based in Seoul. She promotes indie music and culture, and writes poetry and prose from time to time.