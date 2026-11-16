Korea seeks to reconstruct aging embassy in US amid uncertainty over funding
Summary
The foreign ministry has sought funding to reconstruct South Korea’s aging embassy in Washington, but the request is not included in next year’s government budget proposal. The project is estimated to cost 264.6 billion won and has been requested in 2023, last year and this year because of safety concerns and limits on diplomatic activities. A National Assembly budget subcommittee did not discuss the project in a recent deliberation, leaving it at risk of being delayed again.
Key Facts
- The embassy building was erected in 1954, and Korea bought it in 1990 from another country that had used it as a military attaché’s office.
- Major overseas diplomatic mission reconstruction projects are funded through the finance ministry’s state property management fund, placing the issue under the Assembly’s finance committee.
- The foreign ministry said South Korea has rebuilt or newly constructed major diplomatic missions in China and Japan, apart from the Washington embassy, in line with the country’s national standing.
The foreign ministry said Monday that it has been seeking to reconstruct its aging embassy building in Washington in a project estimated to cost 264.6 billion won ($198 million), but its funding request has not yet been included in next year's government budget proposal.
The ministry made the request to rebuild the building, which was erected in 1954, in 2023, last year and this year due to safety issues, limits to performing diplomatic activities in the aging facilities and concerns about the impact on the national image, it said.
The budget subcommittee of the National Assembly's finance, economy, planning and budget committee did not discuss the embassy reconstruction issue in a recent budget deliberation session, an official at the legislature's foreign affairs committee said, a sign that the project could again fail to move forward this year.
Major reconstruction projects for overseas diplomatic missions are funded through the finance ministry's state property management fund rather than the foreign ministry's general account budget. Thus the reconstruction issue falls under the jurisdiction of the Assembly's finance committee.
In 1990, Korea bought the current embassy building from another country that used it as its military attache's office.
The foreign ministry stressed that except for the Washington embassy, Seoul has rebuilt or newly constructed major diplomatic missions, including those in China and Japan, "in line with the country's national standing."
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