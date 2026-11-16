The foreign ministry said Monday that it has been seeking to reconstruct its aging embassy building in Washington in a project estimated to cost 264.6 billion won ($198 million), but its funding request has not yet been included in next year's government budget proposal.

The ministry made the request to rebuild the building, which was erected in 1954, in 2023, last year and this year due to safety issues, limits to performing diplomatic activities in the aging facilities and concerns about the impact on the national image, it said.

The budget subcommittee of the National Assembly's finance, economy, planning and budget committee did not discuss the embassy reconstruction issue in a recent budget deliberation session, an official at the legislature's foreign affairs committee said, a sign that the project could again fail to move forward this year.

Major reconstruction projects for overseas diplomatic missions are funded through the finance ministry's state property management fund rather than the foreign ministry's general account budget. Thus the reconstruction issue falls under the jurisdiction of the Assembly's finance committee.

In 1990, Korea bought the current embassy building from another country that used it as its military attache's office.

The foreign ministry stressed that except for the Washington embassy, Seoul has rebuilt or newly constructed major diplomatic missions, including those in China and Japan, "in line with the country's national standing."