Community Closet event in Itaewon offers free medical check-ups, clothing donations for foreign residents in need

Itaewon Global Village Center will offer free internal medicine check-ups for all foreign residents this Saturday as part of its Community Closet event.

The check-ups will cover only seasonal illnesses such as fever, colds, coughs, the flu and related issues, and medicine will be provided free of charge in partnership with CCC AGAPE, a Korean medical service group.

Marking its eighth edition, the Community Closet event, held twice a year in spring and autumn, is built around a simple but powerful principle: foreigners helping foreigners. Since 2023, the initiative has continued to grow, helping residents access essential items while encouraging a culture of sharing and reuse. Designed as a more dignified way to share, it is a free shopping event that allows foreign residents in need to receive donated clothes and household items in a welcoming environment.

“For foreign residents navigating life in South Korea, finding a sense of belonging can be just as important as finding practical support," Katherine Ann Corteza, the center’s director, told The Korea Times.

Originally from the Philippines, she has served as the center's director since 2014.

"We provide different types of activities for foreigners," she said. "For example, we provide living in Seoul consultations in English, Filipino, Japanese and Korean languages." She described a range of services that included cooking classes, cultural activities, visa and legal seminars, mental health awareness programs and free legal consultations.

Although located in Itaewon, the center is not restricted to residents of Yongsan District. It is open to foreign residents from across Seoul and, when space permits, welcomes participants from other areas, including nearby Incheon and Gyeonggi Province.

The idea began in 2023, following Corteza's meeting with Lindsey Walker, an American who runs a food assistance program for immigrants in Seoul. Corteza was impressed by Walker's work and wanted the center to support her efforts. However, government regulations made direct financial assistance difficult. When Walker mentioned that she was receiving donations of clothing and other goods but lacked storage and distribution space, Corteza recognized an opportunity.

The center already had a Goodwill Store donation bin that has been in place since 2009. Corteza had noticed that some people searched through the donation bin for items they needed. Although there was nothing wrong with taking donated goods, she felt the process could be facilitated more comfortably and respectfully.

She recalled seeing a U.S. women's shelter featured on Netflix, where donated clothing was displayed in a store-like setting, allowing women escaping domestic abuse to choose what they needed with dignity. Inspired by the idea, she and Walker discussed creating a similar space. Together, they held the first Community Closet event in May 2023.

The first event attracted around 30 to 40 people. Some visitors were initially skeptical about the idea of a completely free market, asking whether there was a catch.

"There was no catch," Corteza explained. "You just come, you get whatever you need, and that's it."

Since then, she said the Community Closet events typically see around 50 to 70 people receive donations, which come from approximately 70 to 100 donors. Corteza added that they have about 30 foreign volunteers assisting with each event.

The timing of this event reflects seasonal needs, although donations do not always arrive in the expected order. Winter clothing often comes in during spring, while summer items are frequently donated in autumn. The organizers therefore hold onto suitable seasonal items for future events.

The center also organizes volunteer activities, reflecting the idea that foreign residents should not only receive support from Korean society but also contribute to their communities.

"As foreigners, we received a lot of help from Koreans, so it's our way of giving back to the community," Corteza said.

Established by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and operating under the Yongsan District Office, the center is fully government-funded. This status provides institutional support but also imposes certain limitations. Unlike welfare centers, it cannot receive donations for financial assistance or provide money directly to individuals. Instead, it works through partnerships with government agencies, nongovernmental organizations and welfare institutions to expand the services available to foreign residents.

One recent example was a collaboration with the Korean National Tuberculosis Association, which organized free vaccinations for foreign residents on Oct. 25. Through its community networks, the center registered approximately 270 foreign residents for the initiative, while around 305 people attended the vaccination event.

The Korean medical service group CCC AGAPE was founded in 1974, led by Dr. Lee Gun-oh, a disciple of surgeon, educator and philanthropist Dr. Chang Kee-ryo (1911-95). It began with free medical care at Hwalbin Church in eastern Seoul's Majang-dong and the opening of a clinic in Yongsan's Sinchang-dong in 1975, and has served medically underserved people ever since. Today, the group's main activities involve running a free clinic for people experiencing homelessness at Seoul Station and for foreign residents at the Itaewon Global Village Center.

“Seoul and Itaewon are home to foreign residents from many countries who work, study and raise families here. They are valued neighbors who help build our community together,” said Dr. Ryou In-sun, a clinical assistant professor of family medicine at Ewha Womans University Seoul Hospital who has volunteered with the group since 2018.

“However, using health care services in a foreign country is harder than many people think. Language and cultural differences make it difficult to describe symptoms accurately. Many people are also unfamiliar with the Korean health care system and don't know which hospital or department to visit. As a result, they often put up with pain or delay seeing a doctor.”

She said that the Itaewon Global Village Center is a community hub for residents of many nationalities and cultural backgrounds.

“Here, we want to be a first point of contact where foreign residents can receive health consultations and basic care in a familiar, comfortable setting," she said. "We take time with each person, and when needed, we serve as a bridge by guiding them to appropriate medical facilities."

At each clinic session, there are two doctors, one nurse and about eight or nine volunteers. Visitors can get their vital signs such as blood pressure, pulse and body temperature measured, and receive basic medical examinations, health consultations, prescriptions and medication counseling at the event. Basic medication is provided to those suffering common symptoms such as colds, headaches and muscle pain. Those requiring blood tests and imaging are referred to appropriate medical facilities for further testing or specialized treatment when needed.

She added that they also offer management of chronic conditions such as hypertension and diabetes, as well as smoking cessation counseling. On some days, they also provide gynecologic and pediatric care using portable ultrasound, based on specialist availability.

“Ultimately, our goal is to make sure foreign residents are not left out of health care because of language or cultural barriers, and to help them live healthy, stable lives as members of the community,” she said.

The Community Closet will be open this Saturday from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., and the clinic is open from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Visit itaewongvc.com or follow @itaewongvc on Instagram for more information.

Bereket Alemayehu is an Ethiopian photo artist, social activist and writer based in Seoul. He’s also the co-founder of Hanokers, a refugee-led social initiative, and a freelance contributor for Pressenza Press Agency.