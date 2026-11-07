Eight drag queens actively performing in Seoul are gearing up to compete for the inaugural title of Miss Femme Supreme 2026 at the first-ever Korea Drag Pageant.

The event was created to celebrate artistic excellence in drag performance, connect Korean performers with the international drag community and contribute to the growth and visibility of drag culture in Korea.

"At the heart of it, I want someone who has dreamed of becoming a pageant queen to have a real opportunity to pursue that dream here in Korea," said Leah Taylor, the founder of Korea Drag Pageant, an independent organization dedicated to developing professional drag pageantry in Korea through competitions, educational initiatives and international collaboration.

"I want the contestants to feel that their work has been taken seriously and that they have a stage worthy of their preparation and ambition. For audiences, I hope the event offers a fuller understanding of the performance, fashion, craftsmanship and dedication involved in drag."

Her ambitions with the pageant are also looking further into the future.

"I also hope the impact reaches beyond this year’s contestants," she said. "There may be someone in the audience who is just beginning drag, or who has not started yet, and sees a future for themselves through this event. I want those emerging queens to have something to aspire to. The crown matters, but so does creating an environment where that dream can exist in the first place."

To help the pageant get off to a good start, Taylor decided to bring in some international star power. Trinity The Tuck, a "RuPaul’s Drag Race" season 9 finalist, "All Stars" season 4 winner, "All Stars" season 7 top-four finalist and 2014 National Entertainer of the Year pageant winner, will serve as head judge, as well as giving a special performance.

"It actually began with a small conversation," said Taylor, who first met Trinity in March during Trinity's Asia tour.

"I told her that I wanted to become a pageant queen myself," Taylor said. "I felt disappointed that Korea did not have an established drag pageant culture or system where I could pursue that dream. Her response was simple: 'If it doesn’t exist, why don’t you create it?' That conversation stayed with me."

Taylor gets her drag surname from House of Taylor, a dynasty of drag and pageant house in the U.S. founded by Bob Taylor, of which Trinity is also a member. Taylor now considers Trinity her pageant mother and a mentor, which makes her involvement as head judge especially meaningful.

"Trinity’s experience in drag pageantry is the main reason I wanted her as head judge," Taylor said. "There is also a personal significance to her involvement. She was the person who encouraged me to create the opportunity I felt was missing. Having her as head judge brings that first conversation onto the stage."

The U.S., where Trinity is from, has a much larger and more established drag community than Korea. At the same time, the conversations in both countries around drag differ in various ways, and Taylor says Korea doesn't necessarily follow the same trajectory as the U.S.

"Here, one of the challenges I see is helping people understand the range of work involved in drag," Taylor said. "Much of the drag that audiences encounter is connected to nightlife, so people who do not visit those spaces may have few opportunities to experience it. Holding the pageant in a theatre is one way to introduce it to audiences in a different setting and give performers another kind of stage."

Drag brings together performance, fashion, makeup, storytelling and an exploration of gender, according to Taylor. It gives people room to express parts of themselves that everyday expectations may leave little space for. Within a community, it can create belonging, mentorship and shared joy.

"My own experience with Trinity is one example of how a connection through drag can encourage someone to pursue an idea and create opportunities for others," Taylor said.

People of various genders and sexual orientations do drag.

"The key distinction is that drag is a form of performance and expression," Taylor said. "It does not, by itself, tell you someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity. Even the terms 'drag queen' and 'drag king' do not tell you everything about the person behind the performance. The best approach is to let performers describe themselves, rather than make assumptions based on how they appear onstage."

The eight contestants are Choi Friday, Coco, Fiona, Jelly, Jongja, Jujung, Nsen and Paris. All of them are Korean, except for Paris who is from the U.S.

They will take part in competition categories including traditional clothing, evening gown, talent and Q&A. Judging criteria will be based on stage presence, presentation, creativity, performance ability, confidence, overall polish and interpretation of category themes.

The winner will be crowned Miss Femme Supreme 2026, with an official crown, sash and 500,000 won in prize money. To ensure accessibility, Korean-English interpretation will be provided throughout the program.

The event begins this Sunday at 6 p.m. with a meet-and-greet with Trinity. The main pageant runs from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The venue is Hansung Art Hall, located near Hyehwa Station on Seoul Metro Line 4. Tickets cost between 29,000 won and 59,000 won. Follow @koreadragpageant on Instagram, or visit event-us.kr/koreadragpageant/event/133438 to book tickets.