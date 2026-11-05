It may come as a shock to many these days that the Peace Corps once had a mission in Korea. The U.S. volunteer agency sent more than 2,000 young volunteers to Korea between 1966 and 1981 in 51 waves, from K-1 to K-51. The country they arrived in was very different from the advanced nation Korea has grown to become.

Coming out of the 1910-45 Japanese occupation and 1950-53 Korean War, Korea was for decades one of the poorest nations in the world. In the mid-1960s, when Peace Corps Volunteers (PCVs) began arriving, Korea's hills were barren, and the gutters were filled with human waste. The authoritarian government maintained a strict curfew, barring people from the streets from midnight to 4 a.m.

“My first impression was ‘My god, what have I got myself into?’” Ed Klein (K-1) said in 2016.

“It was the way it was,” David McCann (K-1) said in 2019, “and that didn't strike me as strange.”

U.S. President John F. Kennedy established the Peace Corps in 1961 with an executive order. It was designed to serve three main goals: helping various countries meet their need for trained men and women, helping promote a better understanding of America abroad and helping Americans understand the culture of the people they worked with.

In Korea, PCVs provided development assistance primarily in English education in middle schools and universities, as well as health education and care, especially for patients suffering from tuberculosis and leprosy.

"They taught English, served in public health, supported education and community development, but their greatest contribution was the relationships they built," U.S. Ambassador to Korea Michelle Steel said in a recent video message. "They learned from Korea, they made lifelong friendships, and many carried those friendships home with them. They remind us that our relationship is not only about governments. It is about people."

Prior to arriving in Korea, the K-1 PCVs underwent 12 weeks of training in Hawaii, which covered intensive instruction in the Korean language, together with acculturation and skill training. According to Kim Kak, a former Korea Times staffer who took part in the training, they started off with a group of 120, of which 20 either resigned or were disqualified by the end. In later years, training was shifted from U.S. sites to Korea.

The first 98 PCVs arrived in Korea on Sept. 16, 1966. Their first stop was the U.S. Embassy, where they attended lectures about Korea-U.S. relations. The next day, they met Korea's Education Minister Kwon O-byong, and then began three days of training provided by the minister. After that, the volunteers were sent off to one of the 43 towns they had been assigned to.

PCVs found that they couldn't just show up at their service sites and start bossing people around. They had to be observant, listen and try to understand their Korean hosts.

"Peace Corps Korea Volunteers," said Jim Mayer, who had been country director of Peace Corps Korea from 1978 to 1981, "learned about resilience during their service in health centers when with their co-workers they walked sometimes for miles to give comfort to an elderly person or medicine to a sick child; the education volunteers understood the desire of the disabled student eager to learn despite their disability or the student who came to school each day in a hand-me-down uniform and an empty stomach ― both resilient, both overcoming incredible difficulties."

Many have reported finding purpose and fulfillment in their time here, both in the work they did and the connections they formed. They often say that they gained more from their experience in Korea than they gave.

Paul Hoff (K-27) spoke of the PCV, which left Korea in 1981, in glowing terms. “It's not some government propaganda thing,” he said in 2019. “Americans go out and learn about other nations, people and cultures. While there they try to help them with special tasks. That way, the people will get to know Americans.”

“And then you go back to the U.S. and tell people about your host country,” Paul Salarano (K-51) added.

There were PCVs in Gwangju in May 1980, when the government sent in troops to crush a democratic uprising. By witnessing the events, they were able to provide key evidence and testimonies to what really happened, contradicting what the Korean government and their own embassy were telling them. Two PCVs, Paul Courtright and David Dolinger, later wrote memoirs sharing their experiences during the uprising.

Read More Documentary spotlights Peace Corps Volunteer's role in Gwangju Uprising

Mission ends, but engagement continues

In 1981, Peace Corps headquarters decided to withdraw from Korea due to projected budget reductions.

“I didn’t want to leave; I wanted to stay here,” Mayer said. “I thought there was a lot more we could do here and I still think that’s the case. The cover for the Peace Corps is the development work they do, but I think the real impact of the Peace Corps is as an opportunity for Americans to learn more about the world.”

After their time in Korea, some PCVs went on to become professors, diplomats and doctors. There were those who developed Korean studies programs at overseas universities, those who continued development work with other agencies and some who stayed culturally engaged with Korea.

One of the most notable PCVs who maintained close ties with Korea was Kathleen Stephens (K-35), who served as U.S. ambassador to Korea from 2008 to 2011. After teaching English in Korea for three years starting in 1975, Stephens entered the U.S. foreign service in 1978. Lauded for her fluency in Korean, she often used her Korean name, Shim Eun-kyung.

Korea, as it continued advancing, went from a recipient of development assistance, to providing its own development assistance to other countries in need. By 1989, it was sending Korean volunteers overseas to do work akin to the U.S. PCVs. This resulted in the establishment of the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in 1991, which led to the founding of World Friends Korea in 2009. Suzanne Crowder Han (K-42), who stayed in Korea for the rest of her life after her PCV service ended, was part of the team that helped draft legislation establishing KOICA, providing one direct link between the two countries' overseas development assistance.

Staying friends

The retired PCVs, wishing to stay connected with Korea and keep helping others, formed Friends of Korea (FOK), a nonprofit organization founded by PCVs in 2002.

Despite having been founded by PCVs, FOK has continued looking for ways to grow, as the Peace Corps members proved to be finite, and aging. They have been recruiting a younger generation of scholars and Korea enthusiasts to give the organization more momentum.

"Our work continues in Friends of Korea," FOK President Gerard Krzic (K-41) said. "We're not just a nostalgic organization where we get together. We actually have expanded our membership to include younger members, and we plan to continue the mission of Friends of Korea to create bonds between Koreans and Americans. That is our ultimate goal."

Revisits welcome PCVs back

At the Korea Society's annual dinner on April 15, 2008, the James A. Van Fleet Award was presented to Peace Corps Korea Volunteers. Then President Lee Myung-bak, who was present, was surprised to learn about their work, and came up with the idea of inviting them back to Korea for a revisit, according to Krzic.

The first Revisit was held later that year, with 40 PCVs and 20 family members coming for a weeklong program. The Korea Foundation (KF) has since organized one or two Revisits each year.

"No other Peace Corps recipient country has ever invited volunteers to return to their country of service, let alone provide all expenses during the revisit," Christy Gavitt said in 2023. "I mention this to friends of mine and their jaws drop when they hear of this generosity. All of the Peace Corps Volunteers have been touched by this gesture of gratitude from the Korean government and are reminded of the profound impact that those years of service had on their lives.”

The Revisits continued until 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to them.

However, that year, KF sent care packages, called "Survival Boxes," to more than 550 PCVs in the U.S. The boxes included useful supplies such as face masks, as well as other gifts, including Korean instant coffee.

"We appreciated it," said Gloria Mamokhin (K-7).

KF member Jeong Eun-sil was later granted lifetime membership in FOK for her role in getting the Survival Boxes to the PCVs.

The Revisits resumed in 2023, with the most recent one being held in September to mark the 60th anniversary of K-1's arrival in Korea.

"Sixty years ago, you came to Korea as young volunteers," KF President Song Guido told the assembled PCVs during a dinner at The Plaza Seoul hotel, where they were joined by family members, Korean former co-workers and other FOK members.

"You came to teach, to work, but you also became part of communities, and formed friendships that have lasted for 60 years," Song said. "Looking around this room tonight, we can see that this connection is still very much alive."

Read More Peace Corps Volunteers gather in Seoul, possibly for last time

At the dinner, KF presented Krzic and FOK Board of Directors member Jenna Gibson with the Korea Foundation Award. The award, given out every two years, also comes with $20,000.

"My friendship with three former PCVs helped shape my image of America," said Yoon Young-kwan, a former foreign minister of Korea. "PCVs have built that human connection as an important moment in Korea's history, and FOK has helped sustain it across generations."

Steven Choi, a California state senator, also contributed a video message that was shown during the dinner, mentioning that he had served as a language instructor for the inbound PCVs, helping prepare them for their service in Korea. He added that the work brought him to the U.S. for the first time.

"Governments can sign treaties. Leaders can hold summits. But the lasting friendship is built one person at a time," he said.

Visit friendsofkorea.net for more information.