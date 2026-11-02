Migrant communities push back against Lee's 'reverse discrimination' framing

People from multicultural families and migrant rights advocates are pushing back against President Lee Jae Myung’s recent suggestion that certain support policies could amount to “reverse discrimination,” warning that his remarks risk deepening social divisions and reinforcing prejudice.

While acknowledging that Lee may have intended to address fairness in welfare provisions and labor shortages in rural areas, they say his language risks portraying migrants as undeserving beneficiaries.

Speaking to The Korea Times, they urged the president to exercise greater care, adding that his words carry particular weight in shaping public attitudes toward migrant communities.

At a Cabinet meeting on Oct. 27, Lee said bringing in foreign workers “does not greatly benefit the national economy,” arguing that they “send all their wages back to their home countries.” In subsequent social media posts, he questioned whether government policies should “go beyond” protecting multicultural families from disadvantages to granting them better treatment, citing priority access to public postpartum care centers as an example.

“I understand that concerns can emerge when people compete for limited resources. But support for such families is meant to address barriers, including difficulties with language and access to information. Before calling that reverse discrimination, I think the government should first examine what disadvantages these families face and how serious they are. I find myself wondering why the term was used so lightly,” said Jeong Heon-do, a college senior whose mother is from the Philippines.

Jeong added that “reverse discrimination” framing risks turning questions about support into conflict between different groups.

“When people begin to see the issue as one group being discriminated against and another facing reverse discrimination, it creates tensions and makes meaningful dialogue harder … That’s why this framing makes us feel so uneasy,” he said.

Ko Gi-bok, operating committee chair of the Joint Committee with Migrants in Korea, a civic group promoting migrant rights, also warned that reducing complex structural problems to a question of discrimination between groups could fuel unnecessary tension.

“The president seems to be responding to concerns about fairness and a sense, particularly among young people, that Korean-born nationals face reverse discrimination,” he said. “But those directly affected are highly sensitive to such remarks. They may wonder, ‘Will this affect my right to stay or renew my visa?’ or feel that the president does not welcome them. That can leave them deeply anxious about their place in this country.”

Lawyer Choi Jung-kyu warned that remarks seen as stigmatizing migrants could fuel hostility and crimes motivated by prejudice, regardless of the president’s intentions.

He recalled representing an undocumented migrant worker from Vietnam who was chased and assaulted by teenagers attempting to extort money from him in Pocheon, northern Gyeonggi Province, in 2023. The victim was beaten for an hour without anyone stepping in to help, he said.

“The president’s remarks are dangerous even if he later says that was not what he meant,” Choi said. “Terms such as ‘reverse discrimination’ and ‘excessive preferential treatment’ are strong words that can fuel prejudice and discrimination. They are not words someone in such a position of responsibility should use lightly.”

Amid the growing backlash, particularly from liberal groups, Lee has defended his stance, saying support for multicultural families should address specific disadvantages and ensure equal footing with other households.

He said assistance with cultural adjustment, bilingual support and community participation remain essential and should be strengthened. But preferences such as additional points for child care admission and priority access to public postpartum care centers warranted review, he argued.

For Iresha Perera, a naturalized Korean citizen from Sri Lanka who heads Talk to Me, an NGO promoting migrant rights, the debate misses a more fundamental point: Policies for multicultural families are not well carried out in the field.

“Few policies are implemented exactly as planned. Policymakers make it, but they do not care how they are well carried out, if people subject to them actually get support from the policies,” she said.

“Whenever multicultural family issues surface in politics, we laugh, saying we’re going to be exploited again or someone is going to pick a fight with us. It seems like we are being used in an event named ‘multicultural family.’”