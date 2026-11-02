dbBOOKS warehouse sale brings English-language readers together

Twice a year, a cavernous basement warehouse in Seoul’s Seongsu-dong opens its doors to bibliophiles looking for something beyond the usual bookstore experience. Its shelves are packed with English-language books at discount prices, and visitors are invited not only to browse and buy, but also to exchange books and meet fellow readers.

The Welcome to Our Warehouse (WOW) Family Sale, organized by English-language book distributor dbBOOKS, returns this Saturday and Sunday with its familiar mix of warehouse bargains and community events. This year's program includes a book talk with award-winning Korean novelist You-jeong Jeong, author of "Bonobo," which was recently published in English translation, as well as a book swap.

For dbBOOKS, the sale has turned into something more than just a way to move books off warehouse shelves.

The company operates as a wholesaler, importer, distributor and retailer, supplying books to major Korean online and physical retailers. Its catalogue ranges from popular fiction to children's books, encyclopedias and nonfiction. With around 35 employees, it maintains separate online platforms catering to Korean families and younger readers, in addition to adults and foreign residents.

The warehouse sale gives the public access to a much larger selection than they might encounter in a conventional bookstore. Managing Director Katch Hahm said the company resumed the events in 2023 after the pandemic had pushed much of its business online.

The sale also provides an opportunity to introduce readers to books that might otherwise struggle to find an audience in Korea. International distribution markets can offer substantial discounts compared with prices in the United States, but demand does not always keep pace with the volume of available stock. Some books, including damaged copies and titles unsuitable for resale, may therefore be difficult to place through conventional retail channels.

Rather than letting those books go unused, dbBOOKS has increasingly found ways to give them another life through exchanges and donations.

The book swap is now in its third iteration. Earlier editions included proof copies and advance review copies, which publishers typically distribute ahead of publication. After the copies have served their promotional purpose, some can be collected for exchanges or donated rather than discarded.

Hahm said the swap does not compete with the company's sales. The books available for exchange are often not suitable for regular retail, while visitors to the warehouse sale are looking for new titles at discounted prices. The two activities can instead complement each other, allowing books to reach readers who might not otherwise encounter them.

This year's event takes that idea further with a double book swap on Sunday, co-hosted by Cari of the BookTube channel cari can read and Nathan Truong of Nathan's Nook. The two have become familiar figures in Seoul's English-language reading community through their online book content and participation in literary events.

The swap for adult readers will take place on the building's rooftop from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., while books for children, junior readers and young adults will be available in the basement-level lobby. Visitors are invited to bring a pre-loved book and exchange it for another title. The family-oriented format is intended to make the event accessible to a broader range of readers, rather than limiting it to the foreign community or adult readers.

The involvement of Cari and Truong also reflects the growing role of online book communities in bringing readers together offline. BookTube, Bookstagram and other social media have made it easier for people to discover recommendations, share their reading interests and find others with similar tastes. For creators such as Cari and Truong, that connection can extend beyond screens and into events where readers can meet and exchange books in person.

The company is also hoping to reach beyond its established audience. While book sales have long attracted foreign residents and international school communities, dbBOOKS wants more Korean families and local readers to discover the warehouse and its events. The addition of a book swap for children and young adults is one way of making the sale more welcoming to families.

The location itself is part of the appeal. The warehouse sits in eastern Seoul's Seongsu-dong, a popular neighborhood filled with restaurants, cafes and boutiques of all kinds. The building's rooftop offers a setting for gatherings that contrasts with the basement's bookshelves, making the sale feel more like a community fair than a conventional shopping event.

The book talk will be on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. The discussion will focus on "Bonobo," Jeong's novel about a primatologist whose consciousness enters the body of a monkey following an accident. The event will be conducted in Korean with English interpretation by Eunseo Kim, followed by a book-signing session.

For dbBOOKS, the WOW Family Sale is about making books accessible, giving surplus copies another chance to be read and creating opportunities for people to connect through a shared interest.

The warehouse may be the reason visitors first arrive, but the community forming around it is increasingly becoming part of the attraction.

Agrim Bhalla recently completed his studies in hotel management (English track) at Kyung Hee University. His interests include storytelling, culture and visual media.