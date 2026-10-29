Editor’s note This is the second in a four-part series on people and companies that connect Korea and the world, a special coverage marking The Korea Times' 76th anniversary.

In 2024, a team of physicists in Gwangju used an ultra-intense laser to demonstrate a phenomenon that could reshape our understanding of environments near neutron stars and black holes. The scientist who led the experiment, Mohammad Mirzaie, is now a Korean citizen — one of 30 foreigners granted nationality this year through a special program for outstanding talent.

Mirzaie, an Iranian-born senior research fellow at the Institute for Basic Science (IBS), was approved for special naturalization in July in recognition of his contributions to basic science. He has lived in Korea since 2019 and as his children grew up here, what began as a research posting became a permanent home.

"I wanted to take a step of becoming a Korean citizen and make a long-term commitment to the country where our family had established lives," he said in an interview with The Korea Times.

The breakthrough that helped earn him citizenship was years in the making and far from a solo effort. Working with fellow physicists and laser experts, Mirzaie successfully demonstrated all-optical nonlinear Compton scattering using an ultra-intense laser, opening new possibilities for studying how light and matter interact under extreme conditions and potentially advancing high-energy photon technology.

"Korean researchers played a central role in making this breakthrough possible," he said. "It was a genuinely collaborative achievement, bringing together different areas of expertise to investigate a fundamental question in physics."

From Iran to Korea's laser labs

Mirzaie's journey into physics began during his master's studies in electronics engineering in Iran. Reading New Scientist magazine, he became particularly interested in particle accelerators and colliders.

After earning his master's degree and being inspired by the possibility of exploring the fundamental nature of matter, he pursued a doctoral degree at Shanghai Jiao Tong University in China. There, he became fascinated by laser wakefield acceleration, a technology that uses powerful lasers to accelerate particles over much shorter distances than conventional accelerators.

That interest eventually brought him to Korea in 2019, drawn by the country's advanced research infrastructure. He already knew the IBS' Center for Relativistic Laser Science operated a 4-petawatt laser facility at the Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology. When a position opened for a scientist to work on laser wakefield acceleration and strong-field quantum electrodynamics, he seized the opportunity.

"As an experimental physicist, I look for environments where I can build on my existing experience while expanding into new areas of research," he said. "Korea offered exactly that combination of advanced research infrastructure and challenging scientific opportunities with the possibility of contributing to a rapidly developing field."

What it takes to belong in Korea

Mirzaie initially did not plan to stay in Korea for more than a couple of years. But as his children grew up here and his family became more closely connected to Korea, he began to see himself as someone building a long-term life in the country, not just as a researcher on a temporary posting. He obtained permanent residency in 2023 and applied for special naturalization shortly afterward.

"Becoming a Korean citizen through the special naturalization process for outstanding scientific talent gave me a sense of satisfaction," he said. "I felt my research achievements and the efforts I had invested over the years were recognized and appreciated."

However, his journey toward becoming a Korean citizen was not without challenges.

As part of the naturalization requirements, Mirzaie completed four levels of the Korea Immigration and Integration Program (KIIP) and sat for an interview conducted in Korean.

"It is a well-designed program and I found them very useful for handling daily situations that can arise in my own life and within my family," he said, suggesting expanding access to KIIP classes, which can fill up quickly, and providing more flexible self-study materials for those unable to attend regularly.

He also pointed to a structural gap in the system: it does not adequately accommodate the spouses of foreign talent.

"While the applicant and eligible children may obtain citizenship through the special naturalization process, the spouse may need to apply through a separate procedure, which can take additional years," he said.

"Attracting excellent researchers is important, but helping them and their families settle and remain in Korea is also an important part of retaining that talent."

Building Korea’s basic science future

Looking ahead, Mirzaie emphasized the need for sustained government investment in basic science and stronger support for young researchers to enhance Korea's global competitiveness.

While Korea's strength in advanced technologies such as semiconductors has been built on decades of research and development, he noted that basic science requires a different approach, as its outcomes are often unpredictable and may take decades to translate into practical applications.

Attracting young scientists to the field also remains a challenge.

"Technology companies can sometimes offer salaries that are substantially higher than those at research institutions, making the industry a more financially attractive career path for young scientists," he said.

"If Korea wants to build a strong basic science sector, it needs not only to invest in research infrastructure but also to provide competitive career opportunities and stable support for researchers."

Mirzaie also called for a more welcoming environment for international researchers and their families.

While acknowledging Korea's progress in providing English-language assistance at banks and government institutions, he suggested offering clearer information in English on administrative procedures and employment matters, as well as stronger institutional support for relocation, visas and settlement.

"Attracting international talent is not only about offering excellent research facilities and opportunities. It is also about making it easier for researchers and their families to build a life in Korea," he said.

Potential for Korea-Iran scientific ties

Mirzaie believes there is much potential to strengthen scientific exchanges and joint research between Korea and Iran.

"The two countries have a long history of relations, reflected in examples such as Tehran Street in Seoul and Seoul Street in northern Tehran. They have also had economic and commercial ties, providing a historical basis for further exchanges in different fields," he said.

Iran has a large population of university-educated people, about half of whom are women. He sees this pool of talent as an opportunity for greater collaboration in science and technology.

"Universities and research institutions in both countries could establish exchange programs for undergraduate and graduate students, research internships, scholarships for graduate studies and joint research projects involving scientists from both countries," he said.