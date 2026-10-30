Korea was set to open its first Korean Cultural Center in Malaysia with a ceremony Friday.

The new center marks the 36th such facility worldwide and the fifth in Southeast Asia.

Located across from Kuala Lumpur's Petronas Twin Towers, the biggest tourist attraction in Malaysia, the venue has a 100-seat performance hall, an exhibition room, a cinema, a library and classrooms, according to Seoul's culture ministry.

The performance hall on the first floor is equipped with a large LED panel to showcase Korean cultural content and is lined with bookshelves on both sides so visitors can use the space to read and socialize when no shows are scheduled.

First Vice Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Kim Young-soo noted that Malaysia has a strong interest in Korean culture.

"We expect the center will serve as a focal point for bringing fresh momentum across the overall Korean cultural industry in cooperation with many local organizations," he said.