The streets of Itaewon have gone through several iterations over the years — not just the place itself but the meaning attached to it. If you ask someone from the early 2000s or even the 2010s, they would paint a completely different landscape from the Itaewon that exists today.

Itaewon is going through a period of social reconstruction, fueled by several factors — the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 Halloween crowd crush, U.S. military redeployment out of nearby Yongsan Garrison and commercial redevelopment.

Despite the heavy atmosphere, there are some local business owners who feel optimistic about its future.

Linus Kim, who has operated Linus BBQ for more than a decade, expects the Halloween nightlife to be stronger than in the years immediately after the crowd crush tragedy. “Itaewon’s nightlife has seen a significant resurgence over the past year, driven partly by a new generation that came of age during COVID and the years following the tragedy,” he said.

He described the pandemic and the crowd crush as marking “perhaps the darkest period in Itaewon’s modern history,” during which many longtime businesses closed or relocated. Now, he sees new restaurants, clubs and younger visitors bringing fresh energy.

For Skinny Dope, who has operated hip-hop club BADASS for five years, signs of recovery are also visible in the gradual return of Halloween costumes, decorations and celebrations.

“With each passing year, more and more people are starting to dress up in costumes again and enjoy Halloween,” he said. “So, I expect this year to be more crowded than last year and to have a more authentic Halloween atmosphere.”

His own preparations, however, remain more restrained. He made a substantial financial investment and effort in Halloween in 2022, but has not prepared anything as elaborate since. He also sees lasting losses beneath the returning crowds. The disappearance of distinctive restaurants and local businesses during the pandemic and after the tragedy, he said, has weakened the neighborhood’s multicultural character.

“Of course, Itaewon has recovered quite a bit since then, but the lasting impact of the tragedy is still there, and the atmosphere it had before the accident hasn’t fully returned yet,” he said.

Eugene Seok, director of Latin pub Agave, shared positive sentiments ahead of the upcoming Halloween weekend: “We think that is gonna be like the usual how it used to be, a lot of people in costumes celebrating.”

The optimism is not shared equally, and a feeling of uncertainty remains among Itaewon business owners. Valerii Kim, who said he had been operating hookah bar and Russian restaurant MOLA for six months, is ready for the holiday but balances his preparation with skepticism.

When asked about his expectations for the upcoming Halloween celebration in Itaewon, his answer, “I think there will be no people,” shows that preparation does not always translate to confidence.

Safety measures

Perspectives differ on the approach of district authorities in ensuring public safety and maintaining government regulations.

Skinny Dope said he believes the government and local authorities are doing enough. He urged visitors to follow instructions from safety personnel and street announcements as crowds grow.

Linus Kim said he has already noticed a substantial security presence more than a week before Halloween, including police, crowd control barriers and traffic control officers. For businesses, he said, responsibility includes following fire codes and crowd management guidelines, while holding local authorities accountable for public safety. “Safety and celebration should go hand in hand,” he said.

Valerii Kim, by contrast, felt the authorities’ measures were excessive and risk interfering with business.

Remembering tragedy

All of the business owners stressed the importance of remembering and honoring the victims of the disaster four years ago.

Skinny Dope says this should remain a part of every Halloween celebration.

Linus Kim likewise sees remembrance and Itaewon’s cultural life as compatible.

“We should always honor and remember the victims while preserving the joy, excitement and cultural diversity that make Itaewon special,” he said. “Part of honoring their memory is keeping alive the unique spirit that brought so many people together.”

Despite his view that recovery remains unfinished, he believes Itaewon’s identity will endure through its food, music, art and international community.

His invitation to this year’s visitors was simple: “Show up with a costume, a smile and a big heart!”

Jason Waller aka Pinnacle TheHustler operates Lit Lounge and Billion Bar in central Seoul's Itaewon and writes about the neighborhood’s people, culture and nightlife.