Korean diaspora network targets export growth for regional businesses
Summary
The Overseas Koreans Agency will connect regional companies with overseas buyers in Wonju, Gangwon Province, and Daejeon on Oct. 27-28 to help small and medium-sized enterprises pursue export markets. About 160 buyers and 160 regional SMEs will take part in the two-day consultations. The initiative builds on networks formed through the 24th World Korean Business Convention and is intended to create overseas business opportunities for local companies.
Key Facts
- The event is being organized with the governments of Gangwon Province and Daejeon.
- About 20 members of the OK-Biz business advisory group will participate as buyers.
- One-on-one consultations will cover food, beauty, information technology and biotechnology, with companies matched to buyers by industry and commercial needs.
- The agency has previously organized similar consultations with local governments including Busan, Jeonnam-Gwangju Special Metropolitan City and North Jeolla Province.
A global network of Korean diaspora business leaders will connect 160 regional companies with overseas buyers this week in an effort to open new export markets for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
The Overseas Koreans Agency said Monday it would host the two-day World Korean Business Export Consultation on Oct. 27-28 in Wonju, Gangwon Province, and Daejeon, in partnership with the two local governments.
About 160 buyers, including 20 members of the OK-Biz business advisory group, will take part alongside 160 SMEs from the two regions.
The event will offer tailored, one-on-one business consultations in sectors including food, beauty, information technology and biotechnology, matching companies with buyers based on their industries and commercial needs.
The initiative aims to turn connections forged through the 24th World Korean Business Convention into concrete opportunities for regional businesses seeking to expand overseas, drawing on the advisory group's international business networks.
The agency has previously worked with local governments, including Busan, Jeonnam-Gwangju Special Metropolitan City and North Jeolla Province, to organize similar export consultations and help regional companies reach foreign markets through the global Korean business community.
“Understanding local markets and having reliable business networks are essential to entering overseas markets,” an agency official said, expressing hope that the consultations would help companies in Gangwon and Daejeon find foreign buyers and expand their export opportunities.
The agency said it would continue working with local governments to strengthen ties between Korean diaspora businesspeople and domestic SMEs, while supporting companies seeking to establish a foothold in international markets.
This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.
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