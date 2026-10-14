Korea helps 16 Asia-Pacific nations preserve written heritage

Korea is bringing together archivists and cultural experts from 16 Asia-Pacific nations in Jakarta, Indonesia for an international workshop focused on preserving historical records and preparing them for global recognition under UNESCO’s documentary heritage program.

The 2026 UNESCO Memory of the World International Capacity-Building Workshop, running from Tuesday to Friday, is hosted by Korea’s Cultural Heritage Administration and Korean National Commission for UNESCO at the National Archives of Indonesia.

Launched in 2009, the annual program provides practical training for countries seeking to identify significant documentary heritage and prepare nominations for UNESCO’s Memory of the World register, with particular attention to nations underrepresented on the international list.

Over 17 years, 18 documentary heritage items from participating countries have been added to the register, while 11 others have entered regional registers, organizers said.

This year’s workshop is the largest yet, drawing participants from Timor-Leste, Laos, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Brunei Darussalam, Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Cambodia, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Tuvalu, Palau, Fiji and the Philippines.

Organizers expect about 130 people to attend in person, while livestreamed sessions, including the opening ceremony and expert lectures, are expected to reach more than 1,000 online viewers.

The program covers nomination procedures, emerging trends and strategies for preserving documentary heritage while expanding public access.

Jang Jung-ah, a professor at Incheon National University, presented on the use and commercialization of Korean documentary heritage, while Aijarkyn Kojobekova discussed international case studies.

Participants will also visit Indonesia’s National Library and National Archives to examine local preservation practices.

Hong Hyun-ik, secretary-general of the Korean National Commission for UNESCO, said documentary heritage represents humanity’s shared memory and expressed hope that Korea’s experience would help other countries develop their cultural sectors.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.







