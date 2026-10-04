German Korean disco-punk band returns to Seoul

Korean German musician Ja-min Oh has returned to Korea, the land of her parents, several times over her life. But it took an encounter with Rumkicks, a band of spiky-haired girl punks from Seoul, to connect her band, disco-punk duo Minoh, with the music scene here.

Oh was stage manager at Pit Rock, a venue in the small western city of Aachen, when Rumkicks stopped by to play a festival on May 24, 2025. She started a conversation with Heynam Sin, who was filling in for Rumkicks on bass at the time, and Sin gave her a personal connection with the local scene.

Shortly after, Oh and her bandmate Guido Kloppisch went on holiday to Seoul. "A friend put us in touch with Club Victim — they said yes, and we played as a two-piece on instruments we rented at Nakwon Music Arcade," Oh said.

An online video of the impromptu show reached the Tokyo venue Ruby Room. The venue sent an invite, but the two Minoh members were already back in Germany so they couldn't play.

"None of this was planned," Oh said. "Now, one year later, it is — and this whole DIY accident somehow ended up funded by the Goethe-Institut."

The German cultural institute provided the band with a travel grant, covering flights for four people and equipment across the world. "It comes with no editorial say over what we do," Oh added.

The band got its start as Kloppisch, the band's bassist, envisioned a duo with electronic beats as "a classic new wave setup, two people and a machine."

The band, which takes its name from the syllables in Oh's, became a trio when their sound tech Helge Liepertz became their permanent drummer.

They branded their music as "disco-punk," which Oh described as "a mix between danceable, mellow new wave and rough post-punk — fuzzy bass, harsh synths, distorted guitars."

She added, "Disco-punk is when you really want to dance and kick something at the same time."

Adding to the band's presence is an unusual uniform: silver-colored flight jackets that make them look like space cadets or visitors from another world.

"We wanted something a bit artsy-fartsy, a bit of a joke, but catchy too — the kind of idea that sounds dumb until you see it," Oh said. "(Guido) kept coming back to the word 'uniform,' something spacey, something that matched what we'd started calling our own music. The jackets are that word made physical. Silver, a little absurd, impossible to ignore under stage light."

Oh was born in Germany in 1979. Her parents met in university in Korea, and mother came to Germany in the early 1970s to work as a nurse's aide. Her father followed a couple years later, working first as a miner before switching to become an art student.

"At some point he wanted to move back to Korea," Oh said. "My mom didn't. She wanted to raise us in Germany, and that's what happened. I'm second generation, born and raised here, largely because my mother insisted on it."

In 1987, Oh's family moved to Korea, and she spent one miserable year in the Korean school system.

"I honestly experienced that as awful," she said. "My Korean wasn't good, my writing was worse, the other kids picked on me for being from Germany and getting hit in school was normal there at the time. When we moved back, purely because my mother saw we weren't coping, I was endlessly relieved."

No matter where she lived, she spoke Korean with her family at home up through her teenage years.

"We were raised strictly and pretty patriotically Korean," she said. "We spoke only Korean at home, and we used the formal, respectful form of address with our parents, the way you would with elders — not the casual one most families use."

As a result, Oh says her Korean language skills are good, but she speaks "like a middle-aged woman who left the country 40 years ago."

When she was around 13, she started watching K-dramas, particularly "Sandglass" (1995), which helped revive her interest in Korea. She watched Im Kwon-taek's 1993 film "Seopyeonje," which introduced her to the concept of "han" (a Korean emotion described as grief or resentment over historical wrongs), a notion that resonated deeply with her.

"That feeling — the pain inside, that specific ache in traditional Korean music — is something I understand on a very deep level," she said. "Maybe that's actually my Korean heritage, more than anything else. There's a saying in Korean, 'blood doesn't lie.' Maybe it's Korean blood that won't quite let go of me, and that feeling of han that keeps pulling at me."

It may be these feelings that resulted in a motif through Minoh, which makes several references to blood in its songs and other materials. The band's bio describes them as "unafraid to bleed in all directions," and their 2025 full-length album is titled "Where It Bleeds."

"For us, bleeding is what han looks like when it comes out," Oh said. "Bleeding is pain, wounds, things that stay open. For us it's also about not holding back anymore — or not being able to. Everything comes out, nothing gets filtered. And it's messy. It's the genres too: punk, synth wave, noise, disco, all bleeding into each other, nothing staying in its lane. Which is basically disco-punk again, said a different way — the dance and the kick, happening at once."

In 2013, Oh gave Korea another try, living here for a few months to seriously consider whether she could make it her home, while teaching guitar and playing music.

"I even had this idea of writing a doctoral thesis on han — on that feeling and how it gets expressed. Never followed through on it," she said.

"That's also when I realized how German I actually am. I don't function well in Korean society. So much is said between the lines there, and I kept either misunderstanding things or coming across as too direct. I went back to Germany devastated, honestly not knowing where I belonged or what 'home' was even supposed to mean."

In more recent years, the global spread of Korean popular culture has brought her parents' culture directly into the German community where she lives, which has given her mixed feelings.

"At first I only noticed it through my guitar students suddenly learning Korean. Now that Koreans are winning Oscars and Grammys, and Korean groceries show up in regular supermarkets, it's a different thing to say you're from Korea. It used to be, 'Huh, China or Japan?' Nobody really knew Korea existed," she said.

"I live in a pretty old-school, analog musician bubble, in a small city, so I don't experience the hype much day to day — some of that is my bubble, some of it is just Germany. I'm honestly glad about that. It mostly interests me on a secondary level, and when Koreans themselves get very patriotic and proud about it, it just makes me smile tiredly, because I also know it'll pass."

Oh's father moved back to Korea in the 1990s and her mother followed in the mid-2010s. Oh herself has started making frequent trips here, but primarily for family, not music. This tour marks her first time coming here officially with the band.

"We're not doing this to tour," Oh said. "We want to get to know the scene, play with local bands and maybe bring some of them over to Germany."

Minoh will play at Club Victim on Oct. 9, and on Saturday at Club Steel Face, with Heynam Sin X Patients. On Oct. 11, they have two shows in Tokyo, first at Club Gamuso and then at Ruby Room.

Follow @minohband on Instagram for more information.