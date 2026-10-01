Incheon Global Campus (IGC) — a joint hub hosting foreign university campuses in Songdo, just southwest of Seoul — brought students and global Korean business leaders together Wednesday, seeking to turn international connections into opportunities for careers, entrepreneurship and industry partnerships.

The Incheon Global Campus Operating Foundation and University of Utah Asia Campus hosted the K-Global Talent Connect Forum at Songdo Convensia in partnership with the Utah Korean American Chamber of Commerce.

About 100 people attended, including Korean business leaders from around the world, domestic business executives, representatives of business organizations and IGC students.

Gregory C. Hill, chief administrative officer and dean of faculty at University of Utah Asia Campus gave the welcoming address for the event.

"The partnership built between the University of Utah and Incheon Global Campus has expanded today to a broader stage, bringing us together with Korean business leaders from around the globe," Hill said. "Reflecting the achievements demonstrated by our students at the Asia Campus, I hope this forum serves as a catalyst to connect IGC students with Korean entrepreneurs through tangible opportunities."

Kim Min-cheol, deputy commissioner of Overseas Koreans Agency, delivered congratulatory remarks before keynote speeches, a special lecture and speed-networking sessions.

"Our students represent our future, so I urge you to embrace courage and a spirit of challenge," Kim said, promising the agency's steadfast support. "The Overseas Koreans Agency will stand alongside you."

Byun Ju-young, president of Incheon Global Campus Operating Foundation, outlined IGC’s vision of becoming a global platform linking universities, research institutions and industry by 2030.

Byun also highlighted cooperation among five universities at IGC and efforts to expand networks connecting students with global companies and business leaders.

Han Ko, president and CEO of USAKO Group, a Chicago-headquartered global venture capital, private equity and trade consultancy firm, delivered a special lecture titled “How to increase my competitiveness in the U.S. market in the age of AI (artificial intelligence),” sharing examples on turning academic and professional skills into market value.

Five rounds of speed networking covered 12 topics, including employment, entrepreneurship, trade, AI technology and Silicon Valley.

IGC students met directly with Korean and U.S. business leaders to discuss global careers, employment and startup opportunities, as well as potential industry partnerships.

The foundation said that the forum offered an opportunity for global Korean business leaders and IGC students to meet directly, adding that the chamber would continue serving as a bridge between business leaders and emerging global talent.

IGC said it plans to expand partnerships with domestic and international companies and business networks to create an ecosystem linking student career development with talent recruitment and industry-academic cooperation.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.