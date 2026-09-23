Hwaseong-based Migration Stories Project gives migrant workers a space to create and connect

HWASEONG, Gyeonggi Province — Hwaseong, a rapidly developing city southwest of Seoul, has become one of Korea’s major destinations for foreign residents, particularly migrant workers. In an area shaped by manufacturing industries and immigration, the everyday lives of migrant workers often remain largely ignored.

The Migration Stories Project, located near Balan Manse Market in Hyangnam, was launched in 2020 to change that reality by creating a space where migrants can share their experiences, memories, cultures and creativity in their own voices. The project brings together music, storytelling, photography, sound, video and community-based cultural activities to explore the lives of foreign migrants.

Korean artist Kim Yang-woo founded the project under the slogan “World is Our Home,” as an art initiative that brings together migrant communities and local residents through interviews, art, music and community activities. She began the project during the COVID-19 pandemic, when restrictions on movement forced her to stay close to her hometown and made her think more deeply about the meaning of migration and movement.

“I’m interested in commuting and moving,” she told The Korea Times. “I think Korean and migrant people are the same — the same movers. We are very similar, but we have different cultures and different languages, so we didn’t connect.”

That interest in movement goes back to her university years, when she traveled repeatedly between Seoul and her hometown. Over time, that experience of moving between places led her to notice another kind of movement happening around migrants arriving and building new lives in Hwaseong.

She is connected with some migrant communities in the area, particularly the Nepali community, as well as those of Thailand, Sri Lanka and the Philippine. "There are amazing migrant artists in the communities,” she said.

Kim studied painting at university, but her artistic practice later moved toward time-based art, particularly video and performance. Sound gradually became an especially important element of her work.

“In video work, I’m very interested in music and sound because music and sound are more important than the visual things,” she said.

That interest in sound eventually led her toward music and community performance as well. She is involved with the Yatri band, where she plays drums, and her artistic activities have increasingly intersected with her work with migrant communities.

At the Migration Stories Project space, she organizes creative activities for migrants that range from music studio and print experiments with various materials and printing techniques to small workshops involving handmade musical instruments and paintings. One of the project’s most active programs is T-shirt making using silk screening.

“Our project also collaborates with Korean artists. We occasionally invite others to work with the project, creating an opportunity for artistic collaboration between the community space and established artists,” she said.

For Kim, these activities are not simply about producing objects. They create opportunities for people from different backgrounds to spend time together, exchange ideas and develop relationships.

The space is not particularly profitable, but she remains committed to keeping it alive. She has relied on support from the government and local community center. Funding is not Kim’s only challenge. Communication across cultural differences can also be difficult.

“Sometimes we grow up in very different cultures; communication is difficult.”

Her vision is relatively simple and pragmatic: to build stronger relationships with migrant communities through art and music.

“I wish to make good relationships with migrant people," she said. "I hope to work not only with my Nepali artist friends but with more migrant communities in the area. My goal is to invite more people into the project and use artistic and musical activities as a common ground.”

One of the project’s core activities is led by the Yatri band, literally meaning one who journeys, a music group made up mostly of Nepalese migrants who met after coming to the unfamiliar land of Korea. The five-member band performs older Nepali cover songs while experimenting with original material and developing its own sound. Korea is home to a large Nepali migrant community, many of whom come primarily to work and earn money before eventually returning to Nepal.

For many Nepali migrant workers, life is shaped by long working hours, demanding factory jobs and the responsibility of earning a living far from home. But for Rai Prakash, life in Korea is also becoming a place to create, perform and preserve Nepali music.

Prakash, who came to Korea in 2016, works at a sponge factory. Like many migrant workers, his workweek can stretch from Monday to Saturday, leaving little time for personal pursuits. Yet despite the demands of his job, he has found a way to follow his passion for music.

“Sometimes it is very difficult to manage the time," he said. "We must work because money is a necessity, but ... your passion for what your heart tells you is also very important.”

He is currently learning the drums at the space and can also play guitar and flute. He has a particular connection to Nepal's traditional instruments, including the madal, a traditional double-headed hand drum.

“I want to make Nepali music from here; I want to make history. We are just making our music, our lyrics, our compositions,” he said, expressing gratitude to those who have encouraged their musical activities.

The band members see themselves as part of a broader network of the Nepali community in Korea. Community gatherings and cultural events provide opportunities for them to meet, practice and perform.

The group is preparing for upcoming events, including a performance scheduled for October, as well as Nepali cultural festivals later in the year.

For Song Hyun-joong, director of the Hwaseong Community Support Center, migrant workers and other foreign residents are part of Korean society.

“They are part of our community. That distinction is important," he said. "A migrant may initially arrive in Korea as a worker, student or visitor, but over time their relationship with a particular neighborhood can become much deeper. They become familiar faces at local businesses, parents at schools, colleagues at workplaces and participants in community activities.”

He noted that some migrants have lived in their neighborhoods for many years. They work locally, raise children, form relationships and participate in community life. Korean residents increasingly know them not simply as “foreigners,” but as neighbors.

“Yet inclusion does not happen automatically," he said. "Language barriers, unfamiliarity, social isolation and differences in cultural expectations can create distance between residents.”

Song believes that community support, such as the Migration Stories project, can help bridge these gaps, whether through language assistance, social connections or programs that bring families together. In this sense, supporting migrants is not only about helping individuals adapt to Korean society. It can also mean strengthening the relationships within families and communities.

Visit migrationstoriesproject.net or follow @migrationstoriesproject on Instagram for more information.

Bereket Alemayehu is an Ethiopian photo artist, social activist and writer based in Seoul. He’s also the co-founder of Hanokers, a refugee-led social initiative, and a freelance contributor for Pressenza Press Agency.