Global students choose Seoul for dynamic opportunities, safety despite high costs, competition

Seoul is increasingly becoming a top destination for international students, driven by its high level of safety, efficient public services and rich culture, according to a recent survey conducted by The Korea Times among its Global Supporters.

In the survey, international students shared their firsthand experiences of studying and living in the Korean capital. They said the city has various appealing points, but at the same time, pointed out challenges like expensive housing costs, intense competition and limited institutional support.

The survey findings show a broader shift in global education trends. British newspaper Financial Times recently reported that Seoul is surging in popularity among international students as the capital city offers a unique lifestyle and relatively manageable living costs compared to major Western cities such as New York, London and Paris.

Why students pick Seoul

Safety, administrative efficiency and a dynamic academic environment emerged as primary reasons for choosing Seoul over other global study destinations. To capture the insights and lived realities of foreigners studying in Korea, The Korea Times Global Supporters program brings international students together to share their everyday life and study experiences here.

Marie, a Canadian communication and media undergraduate at Ewha Womans University who has lived in Korea for five years, sees the capital as a key player on the international stage.

"I saw Korea as a growing player on the international stage so I wanted to take advantage of this and have the chance to engage with more opportunities by living here and be able to experience a way of living that was completely different from Canada," Marie said.

For Karel Kym, a Canadian graduate student studying international peace and security at Korea University, coming back to Seoul to pursue her master's degree was a natural choice after completing a great exchange program.

"When I first came to Korea four years ago, I was also attracted by how dynamic and vibrant the country felt for university students," Kym said. "There was always something new to experience, whether academically, culturally or socially."

Christian Munch Erden Scheibler from Germany, a global business administration student at Sungkyunkwan University, highlighted Korea's high living standards and swift administrative processing.

"In Korea, studying at a university doesn’t mean just studying there, it feels like becoming a part of something bigger and more prestigious," Scheibler said. "Korea is known for being a safe country and everything you do is fast-paced especially when it comes to documents, where everything can be done in a week."

Nguyen Thuy Duong from Vietnam, a media communication student at Kwangwoon University, emphasized the coexistence of tradition and cutting-edge technology as a deciding factor.

"I chose to study in Korea because I wanted to deeply experience a new culture where traditional culture and modern advanced technology coexist within an excellent educational environment," the Vietnamese student said.

"I found it particularly attractive that I could learn the values of tradition while directly experiencing rapidly developing technologies like AI and social trends on site."

Omuralieva Elnura from Kyrgyzstan, a media communication student at Dongguk University, was drawn by the city's world-famous media and entertainment industry.

"While watching Korean variety shows, I was deeply impressed by how the production team constantly comes up with new ideas and implements them into actual content," Elnura said. "There were many new formats and directing methods that were not easily found in programs from other countries, which made it even more interesting."

When asked why they chose Seoul specifically, respondents underscored the capital's overwhelming concentration of educational, professional and cultural resources.

Anna Teresa Scierska from Poland, a political science and international relations graduate student at Chung-Ang University, pointed to Seoul's unmatched networking advantages for those pursuing international careers.

"After living in Korea, I have become more aware of how strongly Seoul-centered Korean society can be, particularly when it comes to education, employment, cultural events and professional networking," Scierska said.

"For someone hoping to build a career connected to Korea and international relations, being in Seoul gives me access to opportunities that would be much harder to reach elsewhere."

Malapin Vanny from Cambodia, a public administration undergraduate at Dongguk University, said Seoul allows her to turn classroom learning into real-world experience.

"Being at the center of government and public institutions has allowed me to participate in extracurricular activities with organizations such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment," she said. "These experiences have allowed me to see what I study in the classroom being practiced in society."

Challenges facing international students

Despite numerous advantages, foreign students also candidly addressed the downsides of living in Seoul, pointing to steep housing costs, language barriers and a lack of support systems for full-time international students.

Marie pointed out that while coming to study in Seoul is relatively easy, the support system provided by universities once students arrive remains limited.

"Universities do not offer great services or help to international students in terms of integration, language help, communication and accommodation, which often times leave students having to find the information by themselves," she said.

She added that strict visa laws and a tough job market present severe hurdles for full-time foreign students hoping to build a long-term career in the city after graduation.

Housing expenses and intense competition were also cited as major drawbacks. Vanny mentioned that rooms in Seoul can be surprisingly small and expensive, while Scierska described the constant stress of living in a crowded city.

“Seoul offers an incredible number of opportunities, but at the same time, it often feels like everyone is trying to access the same limited spaces, services and experiences at the same time,” Teresa said.



