Foreign students choose Seoul over New York, London, Paris for vibrant culture, cheaper rent: report

Seoul has surged in popularity among international students worldwide, owing to its vibrant urban culture and lower housing costs than established hubs, British daily The Financial Times (FT) reported.

The number of international students enrolled at universities in Korea rose 69 percent over the past three years to 307,500, data showed. The FT noted Seoul offers students good value, providing access to globally renowned K-pop culture and vibrant city life at manageable costs.

Bolstered by K-pop's global reach, the capital increasingly attracts European and American students. The outlet added that Seoul's "energy, culture, food and cityscape promise a cosmopolitan lifestyle, which comes with a cheaper price tag than many students’ home cities."

A major draw for these international students is Seoul's housing costs, which remain relatively affordable compared with major Western cities. Monthly rent was reported at about 900,000 won ($660) for a one-room apartment, or studio, and 600,000 won ($440) for "hasuk," a Korean-style boarding house.

Students' reasons for choosing Seoul to study abroad have also shifted. While the city primarily attracted second- and third-generation members of the Korean diaspora in the past, an increasing number of nonheritage students are now choosing the capital. The FT reported these students place greater value on the tangible experience and quality of life in an unfamiliar city, weighing it equally with traditional university prestige and future career prospects.

This growing appeal was reflected when Seoul took the top spot for the first time in the QS Best Student Cities 2026 rankings. The city retained its No. 1 position in the 2027 rankings published by the global higher education consultancy.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.