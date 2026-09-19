Korea was in a much different state of development when U.S. Peace Corps Volunteers (PCVs) arrived in Korea for the first time, on Sept. 16, 1966. Sixty years later, 17 members of this first cohort, classified as K-1, returned to Korea to celebrate the mission's "hwangap," or 60th birthday.

"Sixty years ago, you came to Korea as young volunteers," Song Guido, president of the Korea Foundation (KF), told the assembled PCVs during a dinner at The Plaza Seoul hotel, where they were joined by family members, Korean former co-workers and other members of Friends of Korea (FOK), a nonprofit organization founded by PCVs in 2002.

"You came to teach, to work, but you also became part of communities, and formed friendships that have lasted for 60 years. Looking around this room tonight, we can see that this connection is still very much alive."

"My friendship with three former PCVs helped shape my image of America," said Yoon Young-kwan, a former foreign minister of Korea. "PCVs have built that human connection as an important moment in Korea's history, and FOK has helped sustain it across generations."

More than 2,000 American PCVs served in Korea between 1966 and 1981, across 51 K-missions.

"They taught English, served in public health, supported education and community development, but their greatest contribution was the relationships they built," U.S. Ambassador to Korea Michelle Steel said in a prerecorded video message played at the dinner. "They learned from Korea, they made lifelong friendships, and many carried those friendships home with them. They remind us that our relationship is not only about governments. It is about people."

Steven Choi, a California state senator, also contributed a video message, mentioning that he had served as a language instructor for the inbound PCVs, helping prepare them for their service in Korea. He added that the work brought him to the U.S. for the first time.

"Governments can sign treaties. Leaders can hold summits. But the lasting friendship is built one person at a time," he said.

U.S. Sen. Andy Kim and U.S. Rep. Young Kim, who did not attend, also presented the KF with certificates of special recognition, which were on display during the dinner.

Most of the PCVs flew in from the U.S., but two participants are still living in Korea, while another arrived from Japan.

"After returning to the U.S., I missed the sense of adventure that I had felt in Korea," said Frank Concilius, a K-1 PCV who lives in Seoul. "Although Korea has obviously gone through enormous changes since 1966, I still love the country and its people. I’ve been here for a president’s assassination, attended the ’88 Olympics and have closely observed the incredible economic and social development that has occurred."

He added, "I’ve lived through martial law and the democracy movement, being tear-gassed on several college campuses and have been closely involved with Korean college students and professors as they have changed over the years. Having made lifelong friends among both my students and colleagues, I remain committed to deepening my understanding of this amazing, adopted country."

At the dinner, KF presented FOK President Gerry Krzic and Board of Directors member Jenna Gibson with the Korea Foundation Award. The annual award, now in its 10th year, also comes with $20,000.

“We are presenting the Korea Foundation Award to FOK to express our appreciation for the dedication of PCVs who began serving in Korea 60 years ago, and for their continued efforts to strengthen friendship between Korea and the United States,” Song said. “We hope this return visit will further deepen the longstanding bonds between the Volunteers and Korea, and provide another opportunity for the people of our two countries to grow closer and better understand one another.”

Krzic said that the award "not only inspires us to continue our work in building mutual understanding between Koreans and Americans."

He added, "With your most generous financial gift, we will use that for a new generation of Koreans and Americans to understand each other."

After receiving the award, Krzic presented lifetime FOK memberships to KF members Jang Ki-ho and Jeong Eun-sil. Jeong was thanked for her role in distributing the survival box, a package of pandemic supplies mailed out to PCVs living in the U.S.

"We appreciated it," said Gloria Mamokhin, one of the recipients who was in attendance. She served in Korea from 1969 to 1971, during which she founded the country's first speech therapy clinic.

"I came up with the idea of putting dabang coffee in the box," Jim Mayer, vice president of FOK, added with a sly smirk.

"KF has been a more than a partner with FOK. KF has been a brother, a sister, walking together with us and bringing us back to Korea for us to enjoy the hospitality that has been given to us," Mayer said. "I think since 2008 was the first one we did. We had a break during the COVID period and came back, and now here we are with 60 years of experience of volunteers who first arrived."

The Revisit program was introduced in 2008 by KF to welcome PCVs back to the country they helped develop. It has been held at least 13 times, inviting at least 800 Volunteers. The project has been slowing down in recent years, and the number of participants is shrinking. There are currently no plans for any future Revisits.

"Revisits were never meant to go on indefinitely," Krzic told the Korea Times. "The original intention was to try to get as many PCVs as possible who were capable of visiting and wanted to come, and I think we are close to accomplishing that. This turned out to be a real special one, with the hwangap."

"I'm guessing this is the last of this kind of a Revisit," Mayer added, while also saying, "You never know what's gonna happen."

"The mission's not going to change at all. It's just going to be not so perhaps Peace Corps-centric," Krzic said. "We don't want to just be about Peace Corps. FOK has a broader mission than that. So we are intentionally trying to approve new members of a different demographic: the younger youth ambassadors we have, Fulbrighters and just other people that are interested in Korea, through K-pop, K-drama, other ways they've come to love Korea. So if we can get them into our membership, that will give us good energy too."

During their visit, the PCVs also visited the National Assembly, met people at the Korea International Cooperation Agency and World Friends Korea, toured historic sites and museums, and enjoyed plenty of Korean food and makgeolli.

Even if the Revisit program is discontinued, the PCVs' accomplishments in education and health, community development and bilateral ties will live on.

"Some of the memories will fade, but our hearts will never forget," Krzic said.

Visit friendsofkorea.net for more information.



