Seoul launches final 2026 class to help foreign graduates land jobs and stay

In a push to retain global talent, the Seoul Metropolitan Government is selecting 75 international students for its "30 Days in Seoul" adaptation track, offering tailored career preparation and settlement support for post-graduation life.

The program consists of two tracks: a beginner track for students in the early stages of studying abroad, and an adaptation track focused on employment and settlement. Applications for the fifth cohort opened Sept. 8 and run through Sept. 21, open to foreign students enrolled at universities, colleges or graduate schools in Seoul. Selected students will take part in roughly 50 hours of lectures and six cultural activities over about eight weeks, from Oct. 7 to Nov. 27.

Prospective applicants can apply through the program's official Instagram account, @30daysinseoul, or via a QR code and link on promotional posters. Applicants go through a document screening followed by a video interview; first-round results will be announced Sept. 23, with final selections made Sept. 30. Selected students will begin the program with an orientation session on Oct. 2.

Building on previous cohorts, the fifth round centers on job readiness and workplace culture, alongside education on essential visa, immigration and labor law information for foreign students. Coursework includes artificial intelligence-assisted job preparation, resume and cover letter writing, and interview practice, along with business Korean classes and company visits. Cultural activities include a historical tour, a visit to the N Seoul Tower observatory, and a docent-led tour of the Seoul International Garden Show.

Students who complete the program receive a certificate signed by the mayor of Seoul and can have up to four hours credited toward the Justice Ministry's Korea Immigration and Integration Program, known as KIIP, which helps foreign residents adjust to Korean society. Completion of certain KIIP stages can count toward extra points or serve as an alternative requirement when applying for status changes such as permanent residency or naturalization.

Aiming to keep global talent in the capital, Seoul's Global City Policy Division confirmed that its fifth and final cohort of the year will offer practical education and career-oriented experiences. The city plans to sustain post-graduation networking and support so international students can seamlessly transition into working and living in Seoul.

"For this fifth and final cohort of the year, we will provide practical training and diverse experiential opportunities so that international students can concretely design their futures in Seoul," said Kim Myung-joo, director general for Global Urban Policy at the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

"We will continue to build networks and offer support so these students can work and live stably in Seoul even after graduation."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.