Kim Keum-hwa (1931-2019) was a master shaman born in Jangyon, South Hwanghae Province, in what is now North Korea — a region once known for its rich shamanic traditions. Affected by "sinbyeong" (spirit sickness) as a child, she was taken to a local shaman where she soon began her apprenticeship as a "gangsinmu" (a "spirit-conjuring" shaman). Kim performed her first complete ritual at the age of 15, and by 20, she was renowned in her local area. She was forced to move south during the 1950-53 Korean War, though she did not stop her shaman practice during the tumultuous time.

As a high-level "mansin" ("10,000 spirits"), her central shamanic god was General Cho, whom she regarded as her guardian spirit. In her ritual practice, Kim also invoked figures such as the Dragon King; the spirit of the big dipper; and the mountain spirit Sansin; as well as numerous other spirits and deities. Kim described herself as “a vessel for the gods.”

Beginning in the early 1980s, Kim took part in festivals, conferences and events in 25 countries around the globe, bringing the practice of Korea’s shamanism to a much larger audience. She continued giving international performances and lectures well into her 80s. In 1985, Kim was recognized as a Living National Treasure by the Korean government for "Baeyeonsin Gut," a ritual for the sea dragon god to ensure safety and a bountiful catch for fishermen, and "Daedong Gut," a fishing village community ritual from Hwanghae Province, collectively designated as Important Intangible Cultural Asset No. 82-2, "Fishing Ritual of the West Coast."

Kim established a shrine and training center on Ganghwa Island, performing rituals and instructing students as their spirit mother. Her German spirit daughter Andrea Kalff said, “She was very loving, but could be very strict — just like a mother.”

In addition to her impact as a shaman and teacher, Kim appeared in media and films like “The Korean Wedding Chest” (2009) and Park Chan-kyong's 2013 documentary biopic about her life, “Manshin: Ten Thousand Spirits.”

Read More [WEEKENDER] Korean shamanism spreads far beyond its homeland



