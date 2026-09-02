Italian rock duo brings 'Little Boys' state of mind to Korea

“Little Boys isn’t really about age. It’s a state of mind. It’s about keeping something of Peter Pan alive inside you — that restless, curious and slightly reckless energy you have when you still see the world as something to challenge. We never want to lose that.”

This is how vocalist and guitarist Elle Bertone explained the origins of the power rock duo's name, Little Boys. She added that part of the band’s ethos is holding onto curiosities that bring them to places they are yet to understand. “In that sense, we still feel like little boys.”

It’s this state of mind that the Italian two-piece act is bringing to Korea with their extensive 16-show tour of Korea this September and October.

On stage, the duo goes beyond child’s play — turning that childlike spirit into something loud and unstoppable, creating a playground of their own. Bertone, a former classical pianist, opted to tinker with a guitar in her unusual technique — playing left-handed on a standard right-handed guitar without reversing the strings. Meanwhile, her bandmate, Esse Pirotta, who spent years playing the bass, traded the strings for the drum kit.

Performing as a two-person unit also poses challenges — but instead of seeing this as a limitation, they call it creative constraint. “We love the idea that two people can create a far greater impact than anyone expects. There’s something essential, direct and unpredictable about it,” Bertone said.

“When there are only two people on stage, there’s nowhere to hide. Every note, every silence and every mistake becomes part of the performance. That kind of exposure forces you to become more inventive rather than simply louder.”

Known for their raw, chaotic live performances, Little Boys blends punk, garage rock, delta blues and cinematic influences into a distinctive, signature sound. Their inspirations span from The Cramps and Nirvana to Italian singer-songwriters Luigi Tenco and Piero Ciampi, alongside electronica and jazz.

Bertone hopes each performance hits “like a lightning strike” — arriving without warning, passing straight through the audience and, even if only briefly, changing how they see the world around them.

“If someone leaves one of our shows seeing the world even slightly differently than when they walked in, then we’ve achieved exactly what we set out to do,” the vocalist said.

Since their chance encounter one winter day in 2020 onboard a flight to Japan, the two were able to maintain a strong creative connection — eventually reuniting in their home country and deciding to pursue music together.

While incidental crossing of paths seemed like the perfect kismet, Bertone believes their partnership didn't solidify until after that first meeting. Instead, it was during their separation exploring foreign land on their own that ultimately sealed the deal.

“Looking back, I think that distance gave everything the time it needed to settle. When we met again in Italy, it was no longer just an idea born on a flight. It had quietly matured into something real,” she said.

Two full-length albums, an EP and several singles later, their discography features self-produced work as well as a number of collaborations spanning across international scenes. For instance, they sought help from Japanese guitarist and producer DURAN for their 2025 EP “TOKYO ADDICTED,” while Livio Magnini, guitarist of Italian band Bluvertigo, lent a hand for their succeeding singles “ILARIA,” “EMINENCE DEVIL” and “SENZA FRENI.”

Their latest tracks, the band admitted, were treated as an experiment. It’s their attempt at braving uncharted waters, veering away from their usual mayhem for a more experimental sonic style. “Strangely enough, the further we moved away from our own sound, the more clearly we understood what it really was,” Bertone said.

This is precisely what fans can expect for their upcoming album, which Bertone said marks a conscious return to their roots. “Our latest singles were the question. The new album is the answer,” she said.

The Italian band is also constantly on the road, hopping across continents with a steady presence in Europe and Asia. After successfully touring Japan and China, the pair is looking forward to finally dipping their toes in Korea’s creative scene. They said this tour stop feels like a natural next step on their journey in Asia.

“It’s actually quite funny because Korea was on our minds even before Japan. It was one of the very first places we imagined when we first dreamed of bringing our music to Asia. But somehow, things took a different path,” Bertone told The Korea Times.

“That’s why coming to Korea now feels completely natural — it isn’t a sudden decision, but the continuation of a journey that began years ago.”

Their desire to understand ways of life beyond the world they have known remains one of the driving forces behind their fascination with Asia.

“Every journey I’ve made across Asia has changed the way I look at it,” Bertone said. “After visiting China, I realized that many of the ideas I had were incomplete. I have a feeling Korea will challenge them again.”

Initially plotting a small handful of shows, it grew into a monthlong tour that will bring them from Seoul’s well-loved live clubs to underground venues in cities like Daegu, Busan, Jeju Island, Incheon, Anyang in Gyeonggi Province, Jeonju in North Jeolla Province and Geoje Island in South Gyeongsang Province. They’re also making an appearance in the annual Block Party music and arts festival held in venues across central Seoul's multicultural Haebangcheon and Gyeongnidan neighborhoods. Audiences can expect a performance unlike any other — one that even the band members themselves cannot anticipate.

“We don’t really prepare a fixed show — we prepare ourselves to be changed by the tour,” Bertone said. While always ready music-wise, the frontwoman puts emphasis on morphing into new environments.

“Every audience reveals something different about our music, and every night teaches us something we didn’t know the night before. That’s why we never expect the last show to look exactly like the first,” she said.

“We’re coming with the hope that Korea itself will gradually reshape our performance, one concert at a time. That’s what I’m really looking forward to finding in Korea.”

She hopes the audience will have the same effect after watching them live — to be remembered for even the most subtle ways their music can bring about change.

“Twenty years from now, I don’t want someone to think, ‘They were a great band.’ I’d rather they think, ‘I’m glad I found them when I did,’” Bertone said.

Follow @littleboysrockstar on Instagram to keep up with the tour.

Mariel Abanes (@staymmmad on Instagram) is a freelance lifestyle and culture writer/editor from the Philippines, currently based in Seoul. She promotes indie music and culture, and writes poetry and prose from time to time.