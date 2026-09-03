Sarah Sikatenda, a 45-year-old businesswoman and advocate for refugee women, worked as a journalist in the Democratic Republic of the Congo before arriving in Turkana County in northern Kenya in 2017.

She now leads the Kalobeyei Women Handicraft Cooperative, an organization that produces beaded jewelry, woven baskets and upcycled textile products made from used jeans. It has more than 300 members from South Sudan, Burundi, Ethiopia and other African nations.

Sikatenda was visiting Korea with three other African businesswomen from Turkana County with support from the International Trade Centre (ITC) and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) under a project aimed at empowering women-led businesses in marginalized regions.

Through the ITC and KOICA project, dubbed "Thrive," the four African businesswomen were able to meet with potential buyers in Korea.

The ITC noted that Korea is an important market, pointing out that 62 percent of Korean consumers prefer ethical brands.

Among others, Sikatenda said she was impressed by the Korean market's emphasis on detail.

"South Koreans strive for perfection and take pride in their products," Sikatenda said during an interview with Yonhap News Agency. Interpretation was provided for parts of the interview conducted in French and Swahili.

Sikatenda said she learned in Korea that her cooperative also needs to pay greater attention to detail to meet market demand.

The participants said the experience provided them with inspiration and ideas that they could incorporate into their businesses.

Joyce Asinyon Logiron, another member of the delegation, launched the Ekoriakaa Ushanga Group, which has around 200 members, with some of them having disabilities.

The group produces beaded jewelry, traditional Turkana attire and embellished garments. Inspired partly by her experience raising a child with a disability, Logiron started the business to support people facing similar challenges in the region.

"While my child was being treated at a hospital, I learned that beadwork helps the development of people with disabilities," Logiron said. "People with disabilities face even greater challenges in marginalized regions, so it is important to help them generate income in this way."

Logiron said her trip to Korea made her realize the importance of making products from the buyers' perspective and paying attention to finishing touches, such as loose threads.

One idea she learned during the trip was to use a two-way zipper so that a pouch could be turned inside out and used with two different designs. She said she plans to try the idea after returning home.

Benta Ekiru Eremon, who leads the 50-member Ng'ide Etidong Group, said she focuses on helping artisans with low literacy levels earn a living and achieve self-reliance through traditional craftsmanship.

"Our trip to South Korea was important. We were able to meet potential partners and businesses," Eremon said, adding that the visit allowed her to identify her group's weaknesses and find ways to improve.

"The challenge is that our market does not have sufficient interaction with the global market," Eremon said.

Eremon also said the lack of automation and processing technologies prevents handicraft businesses in Kenya from fulfilling large, lucrative orders, expressing hope that she can help further develop the industry back home.

Josephine Lobur Alongita, who leads the Blue Container Women Group comprising 300 women weavers, said she started her business to improve the lives of people in Turkana County, widely regarded as a marginalized region in Kenya.

Blue Container currently makes shipments to Germany, Britain and the United States.

"We had been selling our products locally, but with support from the ITC and KOICA, we have had opportunities to receive training and gain access to new markets, which has been very encouraging for us," Alongita said.

Alongita said the biggest take away from her trip was the importance of customizing products for different countries when seeking to enter diverse markets.

"It was a good experience that allowed us to think outside the box," Alongita added.

Alongita said she saw an opportunity for smaller products in Korea, such as beaded key rings, noting that Korean consumers appeared to prefer smaller items.

She said gaining firsthand experience in Korea helped her better understand the market.

During their trip, although no immediate agreements were reached, the businesswomen said it was significant that they were able to build networks with potential buyers.

Sikatenda, meanwhile, said she dreams that products made by refugees in Kenya will one day be sold in Korea under a single Turkana brand.

"I hope to continue receiving further training, including in areas such as digital marketing. More advanced training would help artisans reach wider markets," she said, adding that access to laptops and other digital devices could take their businesses to the next level.