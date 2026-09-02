PHOTO Multicultural music radio station marks 18th anniversary

Officials pose during a ceremony marking the 18th anniversary of the Woongjin Foundation's multicultural family music broadcasting service at the broadcaster's studio in Seoul, Wednesday. From fifth from left are Sohn Wie-soo, adviser to the Woongjin Foundation; Shin Hyon-ung, chairperson of the foundation; Kim Choong-hyun, CEO of Digital Skynet; and Yun Seung-ju, director of the Gangnam Global Village Center. Launched in 2008, the multilingual service broadcasts around the clock in eight languages — including Chinese, Vietnamese, Filipino, Thai and Arabic — across 28 channels on satellite, cable and online platforms, providing music, home-country news and Korean language lessons to foreign residents. Cumulative listenership reached 116 million as of last month. Courtesy of Woongjin Foundation