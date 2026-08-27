Reimagining 'dancheong': French artist merges European graffiti with traditional Korean art

French artist Boyane Zelechowski is bringing a cross-cultural visual style to central Seoul's Hippie Hannam Gallery for a new solo exhibition, running through Sept. 19 as part of Seoul Art Week 2026.

Titled "Neo Joseon," the show has Zelechowski blending European graffiti roots and comic book-styled illustrations with traditional Korean art forms.

His background has always been built on this kind of contrast. Growing up in France, he was deeply involved in the European graffiti scene and spent the early 2000s tagging abandoned buildings and street corners. At the same time, he was studying formally at the École des Beaux-Arts de Saint-Étienne. Vandal by night, art student by day — that kind of dichotomy still shapes how he works today.

In 2011, he relocated to Seoul and built a career as a muralist, silkscreen printer and fine artist. While his work retains its original street art grit, his years in Korea have transformed his approach, infusing it with a localized sensibility.

Now, Zelechowski is drawing on that same sense of contrast for his newest solo exhibition, “Neo Joseon.” Pulling from the visual language of graffiti and comics, Zelechowski blends those influences with the traditional aesthetics of Joseon, shaped by his years living in Korea.

“Painting in the Neo Joseon style is, for me, a way to celebrate this place and create a dialogue with Koreans,” Zelechowski said. “It is also a way to understand Korean history and East Asian art from its early roots. My goal is to make it look modern and futuristic.”

For "Neo Joseon," he leans fully into "dancheong," the vivid decorative coloring historically used on Korean temples, palaces and other wooden buildings, pairing its bold lines with comic book-styled illustrations, calligraphy and street art energy.

"The colors of dancheong are based on 'obangsaek,' the traditional five-color system," Zelechowski said. "I was inspired by these colors, but I tried to find my own way of using them. I changed the tones and used transparencies to make the viewer feel like they are seeing a reference or a memory. I wanted it to feel very Korean without saying it directly."

The medium shifted too. Half the works in the show are painted not on canvas, but on "hanji," traditional handmade Korean mulberry paper.

"I really enjoy working with hanji," he said. "You can paint many layers, and the paper has a lot of depth. The texture feels very natural, almost alive. I also use several calligraphy brushes for the line work."

He calls the resulting style "Retro-Futurism." Bright, layered and energetic, but built to reframe old motifs through a new lens.

"I hope that with 'Neo Joseon,' Koreans can see traditional crafts with a different eye, as something more modern and technological," he said. "I want people to feel surprised and amused, but also to feel a sense of beauty and peace. I want the art to feel familiar and comfortable, like good comfort food."

For Zelechowski, it's more than a stylistic experiment. "I think this exhibition stands out because it is a real fusion of Europe and Asia," he said. "For me, it is also a dedicated love letter to Korean art."

Admission is free. An opening reception is planned for Sept. 1, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., as part of the district-wide Hannam Night gallery walk. Admission is free. Follow @boyane_zelechowski on Instagram for more information.

Justin Kyle is a writer, photographer, and content creator based in Seoul who covers Korean cinema, culture and travel. His YouTube channel, The Seoul Scene, provides travel guides for South Korea.



