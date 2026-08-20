Foreign workers should be granted reemployment in case of employer mistake: watchdog

The state civil rights commission has recommended the labor ministry to allow reemployment of foreign workers in the event their employers fail to apply for an extension of their employment by mistake, officials said Thursday.

The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission made the recommendation to revise related regulations after a foreign worker, who has been working in Gimpo, west of Seoul, on an E-9 visa, filed a petition after becoming an illegal immigrant due to the employer's error.

The employer applied for an extension of the worker's stay, but not an extension of employment. After becoming aware of the mistake, the employer belatedly applied for the employment extension, but the labor ministry rejected it, citing the expiration of the deadline.

The commission said it is desirable to allow the reemployment of foreign workers if their employment deadlines expire through no fault of their own. It also recommended the labor ministry to come up with measures to improve the regulations in such cases.