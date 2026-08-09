Itaewon's Lit Lounge prepares to break curfew with 'Pajama Party!'

Pete Grella and John Everett started making crowds laugh 16 years ago, when they both were living in Hong Kong. After Everett moved here last year, Grella decided to hop on a plane to Korea to reunite "P" and "J."

The initials from their first names combine to make "PJ" which often stands for "pajamas." That's how they came up with the name for their improv show, throwing their first "Pajama Party!" in 2017.

"We settled on Pajama Party! since that sounds fun!" Grella told The Korea Times, pointing out that they included the exclamation mark in the name to raise the fun level. "Basically, it's just a silly name that is meant to sound fun and full of energy. And that is what we hope to achieve in our shows ... fun, high energy and maybe a little silly."

He added that they even wore pajamas for a while when performing. "If you look closely at the photos of us wearing those black suits, those were actually a special type of clothes called 'suitjamas' that a comedian friend of mine in Bangkok used to sell," he said.

Pajama Party! has performed in shows and festivals across Asia, including in Hong Kong, Shenzhen and at improv festivals in Manila, Singapore and Bangkok. During the show, Grella and Everett act out multiple scenes based on one-word suggestions from the audience, turning small ideas into an uproariously good time.

The trip to Korea came about after Seoul-based stand-up Steve Gallas went to Hong Kong to perform. When they met, Grella pitched him a Pajama Party! event in Seoul.

"John and I love performing together, and I haven't performed in Seoul in a while, so I thought this would be a great chance to come back there and perform," Grella said.

This won't be Grella's first time in Seoul. His relationship with Seoul's improv scene dates back to March 2011, when he was part of the 1st Annual Hong Kong International Improv Festival. Members of Seoul City Improv flew over to participate, and they invited Grella's team, People's Liberation Improv, to make a reciprocal visit to Seoul for an improv festival here.

"That was the first time that I performed improv in Korea," Grella said. "We had a lot of fun and I always wanted to come back and perform."

Grella is also an accomplished stand-up comic, winning the 2021 Hong Kong Comedy Competition and having performed in cities around the world. He has also hosted or opened for a long list of international comics visiting Hong Kong, including Tom Cotter, Paul Ogata, Tom Segura, Ruben Paul, Barry Hilton and Ari Shaffir.

His next stop is Lit Lounge in central Seoul's multicultural Itaewon neighborhood, where he will be wearing both of his comedy hats: improviser and stand-up comedian for “Curfew Comedy: A Pajama Party! Double Feature.”

The event also features local comedy talent, hosted by Gallas. It will also include stand-up comedian Rory Kelly, as well as London-based stand-up comedian Sang Don Park, who is making a homecoming performance. Grella himself will be rounding out the night with his own stand-up comedy set.

The doors of Lit Lounge open at 8 p.m. this Friday, with the show starting at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are 15,000 won. Visit planethustle.com for more information and to book tickets.

"If anyone wears pajamas to our show, we will give them a hug!" Grella promised.