RAS Korea explores downtown Seoul's Hoehyeon, Myeong-dong, Namdaemun

In the search for things to do indoors amid the summer heat, Royal Asiatic Society (RAS) Korea is taking its excursions program indoors. Wandering through central Seoul's Myeong-dong, Hoehyeon-dong and Namdaemun Market, longtime member Jun Shin will lead participants to three museums in the area, as well as other indoor destinations plus a few other points of interest along the way — and refreshments afterward for those willing to stick around.

The walk begins in Hoehyeon-dong with a visit to a 400-year-old ginkgo tree, before visiting the Woori Bank Museum and Money Box Gallery. After, the group will go through Hoehyeon Underground Shopping Center and enter Shinsegae Department Store.

The group will go to the historic department store's rooftop garden, where Shin will explain the Japanese origins of the building's surroundings, which were developed during imperial Japan's 1910-45 occupation of Korea.

After that, Shin will lead the way to the Korea Postage Stamp Museum, and then to the nearby Myeong-dong Market, where there is a small Chinatown surrounding the Chinese Embassy.

The final stop will be the Bank of Korea Money Museum. After that, the group will go to Namdaemun Market to sample classic Korean street foods.

At the end of the tour, Shin plans to bring those who are interested over to Euljiro, for a visit to Eulji OB Bear. The time-honored pub was featured in Liron Shalit’s documentary "Living Euljiro," which was discussed during a recent RAS Korea lecture. It was forced to move out of its original location in Euljiro Nogari Alley due to gentrification and a conflict with a new building owner.

Read More Decades-old pub in Euljiro fades into history

The group meets at 11 a.m. this Saturday near Hoehyeon Station on Seoul Metro Line 4. Participation costs 15,000 won, or 10,000 won for RAS Korea members, and does not cover the cost of any food and drinks ordered during the event. Those who wish to join are encouraged to register before Aug. 6. Visit raskb.com for more information.