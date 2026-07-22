SUWON, Gyeonggi Province — This week’s food spot isn't really a traditional restaurant, but a lively pub serving up some of the most sought-after handmade pizzas in the area. To make sure every single pie comes out right, the kitchen only makes a limited amount each week. You can only get them on designated "pizza nights," and you have to preorder through a slot reservation system before they sell out.

Located in Suwon's southeastern Yeongtong District, Fiddler’s Pub has quietly become a favorite hidden gem, especially for the local expat community. The guy behind the oven, Josh, is a self-taught pizza maker who started baking because he missed the food from back home in the U.S. He noticed that while there are plenty of pizza places around, most of them feel mass-produced and mechanical. And while you can find great, authentic spots up in Seoul, people living down in Suwon haven't really had options if they want a great pie that doesn't skimp on quality ingredients or break the bank.

The pizza at Fiddler’s was not an overnight creation; it’s the result of years of experimenting. Josh actually started out making pies using just a cast-iron skillet and a regular kitchen oven. After tweaking his recipes and hosting plenty of feedback nights with his friends, he finally got things down to a science and invested in an industrial oven for the pub. Now, he’s winning over crowds with his pizzas.

On a recent visit, the classic pepperoni pizza turned out to be an incredible value for the price and quality. The sauce is a standout — it’s tangy and savory, completely avoiding the overly sweet style you usually find at local chains. The toppings are generous, too, especially the house-made pepperoni. Unlike the soft, flavorless pepperoni you get from big delivery chains, this made-from-scratch stuff delivers great texture and a deep, authentic flavor.

But my favorite part of the whole meal was the crust. It immediately brought me back to a pizza tour I did through New York City. The dough has that perfect light char from the oven and great structural integrity — it’s firm enough to do the classic NYC fold without the toppings sliding off onto your lap, but it still stays tender when you bite into it.

If you’re in the Yeongtong area and love a good slice, making a reservation at Fiddler’s is well worth it. You’ll be warmly welcomed by the owners, Josh and Gemo, along with Hanna, which gives the whole place a great backyard party vibe. It’s a perfect spot for a laid-back evening with good music, friendly faces, cold drinks and seriously crave-worthy pizza.

Fiddler’s Pub is open Wednesday to Friday from 8 p.m. till late. Follow @fiddlerspub_yeongtong on Instagram for more information.

Eddie Tam is an assistant professor in Suwon and runs the Facebook foodie groups Hidden Gems Korea and Hidden Gems Suwon, Korea.