Comic book characters take over Namdaemun's Alpha Gallery

Iconic comic book characters have leapt off the pages and onto the walls of Alpha Gallery, an exhibition space at the top of the Alpha Stationery store in central Seoul's bustling Namdaemun Market.

The characters displayed include Marvel's Punisher, Captain America, the Thing and Ant-Man, among dozens of others representing graphic arts and other creative industries in other countries, including Japanese manga, Star Wars characters and Disney characters. All are the work of local talent, including a few international comic book illustration professionals, drafted during the weekly Drink & Draw events at Dice & Comics Cafe (DCC), a comic book shop in eastern Seoul.

The COPIC Marker Illustration Exhibition started on July 11 with an opening event attended by comic book legend Bob Layton, who contributed several pieces, most of which are priced at 700,000 won ($472).

The exhibition showcases artwork created entirely using COPIC markers, the Japanese alcohol-based markers that have become an industry standard for illustrators, comic book artists and designers around the world. It is hosted by the Korean branch of Too Corp., the Japanese company behind COPIC markers, in collaboration with Alpha Gallery and several partner organizations, including DCC.

"We have hosted Drink & Draw frequently since 2023 and it has been a great event for the shop and built a great community of artists and comics lovers," said Joey Croner, owner of DCC.

What began as a weekly drawing session inside Seoul's only dedicated American comic book store has grown into a thriving artistic community, proving that some of the strongest creative movements begin not in galleries, but around a table with a pen, a sketchbook and people willing to draw together.

According to Croner, the exhibition came together after representatives from COPIC and Alpha Gallery approached DCC about bringing the community's artwork into a gallery setting.

"I was happy to have the opportunity to raise more charity funds and hopefully get more people coming to draw and be a part of it themselves," Croner said.

Drink & Draw welcomes artists of every skill level, from hobbyists to professionals, encouraging participants to sketch together, exchange ideas and support charitable causes through their artwork.

The collaboration with Alpha Gallery also reflects a shared goal of making illustration more accessible to the public. By moving artwork from cafe tables to gallery walls, the exhibition invites visitors to see comic illustration not simply as entertainment, but as an evolving art form shaped by people from different cultures and backgrounds.

For Layton, the exhibition represents something far deeper than simply displaying finished artwork.

"I'm exporting myself to them," Layton said.

Since helping introduce Drink & Draw to Korea more than three years ago, Layton has mentored artists interested in Western-style comic book storytelling. Many participants, he explained, had spent years drawing almost exclusively on tablets and computers before joining the sessions. "The feel of pen and paper affects how you draw," he said. Working traditionally encourages artists to think differently about storytelling, composition and visual pacing. It also creates original artwork that can be exhibited and auctioned to support charitable causes.

"Every time we have Drink & Draw is a celebration," Layton said. "I wanted to give back to Korea."

That mentorship is already producing results. Layton said one artist is currently preparing sample pages for DC Comics and another for Marvel. A 16-year-old student has developed such a remarkable natural talent that Layton believes it could lead to a professional debut within the next few years.

For Joanne Kim, a webtoon artist who started going to Drink & Draw in December 2024, Layton's mentorship transformed the way she approaches comics. Although already an established creator, she said studying Layton's published pages and receiving direct critiques made her "feel like a student again."

"It showed me I still had room to grow," she said.

Artist Kangto Lee, who has attended Drink & Draw sessions since September 2023, said Layton's influence reaches beyond artistic technique. "He taught me a lot about drawing, but also about living as an artist and pursuing my goals," Lee said.

After working alongside experienced professionals week after week, exhibiting together no longer feels intimidating. "They feel more like friends," he said.

Comic book artist Minkyu Jung described the exhibition as an opportunity to connect with audiences in a way comics rarely allow. "An exhibition is communication through art," he said.

Unlike publishing comics, where artists seldom witness readers' reactions firsthand, gallery exhibitions allow creators to hear visitors' thoughts directly and experience how people respond to their work. "It is a rare chance to simply be an artist, not only a comic book artist," Jung said.

Comic artist Danny Kim encourages aspiring artists to seek inspiration beyond comic books themselves. Rather than looking only at existing artwork, he believes creativity often begins by observing everyday life, ordinary people and the world surrounding them.

Walking through Alpha Gallery, visitors encounter more than polished illustrations. They witness friendships built across generations, cultures and artistic traditions. Established professionals exhibit alongside emerging creators, while Korean artistic sensibilities blend naturally with the storytelling traditions of American comics.

That cultural exchange is exactly what Layton hopes visitors take away.

"Koreans are now merging Western and Eastern styles," he said, recalling how fellow comic creator Jim Lee was impressed by the artistic growth and multicultural atmosphere he witnessed during his visit to Korea earlier this year.

For the artists, seeing their work displayed on gallery walls represents more than an exhibition. It reflects years of shared learning, encouragement and creative exploration.

Comic book fans will have an opportunity to meet Layton during a special signing event at the exhibition on July 25.

The exhibition at Alpha will run until Aug. 1. Visit @thedicelatte on Instagram for more information.

Agrim Bhalla recently completed his studies in hotel management (English track) at Kyung Hee University. His interests include storytelling, culture and visual media.



