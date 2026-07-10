MORNING CALM TALES 'Ppi-ppi': Korea's brief pager fad in the '90s

Before phones lived in our pockets — before they glowed, chirped, hummed, vibrated, tracked us and reminded us of things we hadn’t yet forgotten — there was the pager.

In Korea, it was commonly and affectionately called "ppi-ppi."

That palm-sized device fit neatly into a brief moment in the technological scheme of things, nudging how we communicated — if only slightly — into the future. In Korea, ppi-ppi weren’t just devices. They let us be connected before we really understood what being connected would come to mean.

Almost overnight, pager shops sprang up all over the city. There were at least a dozen in Sinchon alone, along the main drag leading down from Yonsei University — identical, brightly lit and impossible to miss, glowing late into the night. Young clerks stood just inside the doors, eager and alert, ready to usher you into the latest craze. Inside, glass display cases gleamed with rows of nearly identical ppi-ppi, arranged neatly in place, waiting like small, obedient creatures — each one promising that someone, somewhere, might soon be reaching out.

Walking past those shops all shiny and humming with excitement, one wondered how so many nearly identical businesses could survive side by side. And yet they did — at least for a while.

Koreans have a knack for running with a trend — striking while the iron is hot, as the saying goes. Not long before the pager boom, tiny photo-sticker shops flourished: cramped booths where friends piled in shoulder to shoulder, pulled faces, laughed at the flash and emerged minutes later with glossy strips of themselves to plaster onto notebooks, diaries, mirrors and schoolbooks — anything willing to hold a memory.

But once people clamored for ppi-ppi, many of those photo shops disappeared, gutted like fish one day, and in their place several days later came blocks of shiny new pager stores.

At the height of the pager craze in 1997, according to an article published in this paper in 2010, there were 15 million subscribers.

That’s a lot of ppi-ppi connecting a nation.

For starters, pagers changed the way Koreans met each other. Before ppi-ppi, if you planned to meet someone, you went to the agreed-upon place at the appointed time and waited — often at a familiar landmark like the New York Bakery near Gangnam Station or Eagle’s Coffee Shop in Sinchon. Sometimes people arrived on time. Other times you waited…and waited, scanning faces as they passed, checking your watch, the excuse almost always involving traffic.

If you were tired of waiting, some places even had message boards where you could post a sticky note telling late arrivals where you’d gone next. It was low-tech and imperfect, but it worked, most of the time.

The pager remedied all of that.

Of course, you still had to find a phone — and in the 1990s, there were plenty. When a ppi-ppi went off, people moved instinctively toward public phone booths, which were everywhere — two, three, four, sometimes five in a row. They stood along sidewalks, near subway exits, outside department stores, glowing faintly at night like small glass sentries.

There might have been a line three or four deep, but no one lingered. Everyone waited patiently for their turn, eyes down, ppi-ppi in their hands, already rehearsing what they might say once the call connected.

What struck me most was what happened after the call.

If there was time left — if the coin hadn’t yet run out — Koreans didn’t hang up. They rested the receiver gently on top of the phone, balanced just right to keep the line open. It was a small courtesy, wordless and precise. A gift of leftover time for the next person in line.

Koreans also made ppi-ppi their own. Numbers became language. Codes became emotion.

8282 meant hurry — "ppalli, ppalli."

1004 meant angel — "cheon-sa."

A few digits could carry urgency, affection, impatience, even love. The message didn’t have to make perfect sense. It only had to be understood — or believed to be.

I bought my first and only pager in 1996. Just like that, I was connected. Sometimes the message I received was simply a number to call, nothing more. Other times it was a short message that broke the monotony of my day — a small interruption that carried possibility. A vibration on a bus ride home, the city sliding past the windows, my hand closing around the device before I even looked. Someone, somewhere, reaching out, and for a moment, that was enough.

Sometimes the call was just a reminder of an appointment; other times it felt like a rendezvous with something larger. Either way, it briefly pulled me out of myself and into the day, reminding me that the world was still moving and that I was expected somewhere in it.

Pagers were the quiet precursor to everything that came after — cellphones, text messages, smartphones that now deliver entire lives through glass screens. But ppi-ppi belonged to a slower moment, when being connected still felt new, light and slightly miraculous.

They disappeared almost as quickly as they arrived. Most of the phone booths vanished, though a few still stand here and there. Pager shops closed. The city moved on, as cities do, shedding one habit after another without looking back.

What remains is not the technology itself, but the way it asked us to live for a while: the waiting, the patience, the courtesy of leaving a few seconds of call time behind for the next person. The understanding that connection required effort — and choice.

Sometimes I still think of that gadget in my hand: its small weight, its smooth plastic edges, the way it felt both important and incomplete. It didn’t tell me what to do. It only reminded me that someone was out there, somewhere, reaching toward me.

And then it was up to me to decide how and when to answer.

That pause — the moment before moving, before dialing, before the day changed direction — was where we lived then. Briefly. Quietly. In the calm before everything learned how to follow us home.

Jeffrey Miller is the author of several novels, including "War Remains," a story about the early days of the Korean War, and "No Way Out," a thriller set in Seoul in 1990.