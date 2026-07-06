German chamber of commerce in Korea outlines plans to launch AI startup competition

The Korean-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KGCCI) will hold an artificial intelligence (AI) startup competition this month to identify Korean companies with strong potential to expand into Germany and the broader European market.

The Korea-Germany Connect: AI Startup Pitching Challenge 2026 will take place on July 15 at the startup branch of the Korea International Trade Association (KITA), located in Seoul's Coex convention center. The event is sponsored by Infineon Technologies and supported by KITA.

The competition is part of KGCCI's Korea-Germany Connect initiative, which aims to strengthen cooperation between Korea's startup ecosystem and Germany's industrial and business networks.

Five finalists will pitch their technologies and business models before an international panel of judges representing the German Embassy in Seoul, KITA, Infineon Technologies, Aumovio Korea, Mercedes-Benz Korea and The Korea Herald.

The panel will evaluate participants based on technological innovation, commercial viability, suitability for the German and European Union markets, long-term business sustainability, collaboration potential with multinational corporations and the strength of each management team.

The winning startup will secure a live pitching opportunity at the 19th Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business (APK 2026), scheduled to be held in Seoul from Oct. 29 to 31.

Held every two years, APK is one of Germany's leading business forums in the Asia-Pacific region. This year's conference is expected to bring together around 1,000 senior executives, policymakers and academics, including the German chancellor and the country's federal minister responsible for economic affairs and energy. The winner will also receive an invitation to a private networking dinner with senior business leaders from Germany and the Asia-Pacific region.

All five finalists will receive complimentary one-year KGCCI memberships and invitations to major chamber events.

"Korea is home to some of the world's most dynamic AI startups, and this challenge is more than a pitching competition — it is a gateway to APK 2026," said Marie Antonia von Schonburg, president and CEO of KGCCI.

"By providing Korean AI startups with an opportunity to present before approximately 1,000 influential leaders from business, government and academia, we hope to showcase Korea's innovation capabilities while further strengthening ties between the Korean and German business communities."

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.