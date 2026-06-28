Emma Woodhouse is an enduring heroine.

The main character of Jane Austen's 1815 novel "Emma," which is being brought to the stage in Seoul by Get in the Van Productions, has enthralled audiences for centuries.

"She's quintessentially relatable to MZ women," said the play's director, Holly Lana Wright, "in a way that feels ancestral."

Jessica Kwen, the actor who will be playing the titular character, praises Emma for being witty, but admitting her mistakes.

Kwen attributes the character's interfering nature to the limited role of women in her society. "She is not allowed to have an occupation and is restless from not being able to achieve her fullest potential," she said.

The stage show is based on a 2022 script by Kate Hamill, an American playwright known for her contemporary theater adaptations of classic novels. Wright describes the script as "utterly unruly, fourth wall breaking with a flair for the melodramatic."

Kwen says the writer encouraged anachronisms. "Since I am Korean American ... my version of Emma incorporates movements and expressions that are inspired by my upbringing," she said.

She adds that audiences in Seoul will recognize some of the local culture in her portrayal.

Wright also speaks on the deliberate anachronisms. "Our play ... exists in a time that is both regency era and right now," she said.

This effect was achieved through careful curating of many different elements, such as the set design, using digital backdrops "to create a dreamy, imagined space" and costumes that "are almost entirely thrifted and second-hand."

"I think the audience will be surprised by how they can’t quite put their finger on when or where this play exists," Wright said.

Both director and star emphasize the humor of the play.

When asked what she hopes audiences will take away from the play, Wright responded, "That they feel they got their workout in from all the laughing they’ll be doing!"

Kwen stated that maximizing the comedy in the lines has been her favorite part of the production process.

Of course, they aren't the only ones helping to get "Emma" to the stage. There are myriad people in a number of different roles contributing. Kwen said that she is "proud of and grateful for all the team members pouring their precious time, energy and creativity into making this show possible."

Wright estimates that everyone involved put an average of 13 hours per week into the endeavor, all unpaid.

However, she states that what they gain from the experience, the art and the community created, makes it a "worthy sacrifice indeed."

Both women are clearly fans of Austen, and neither are shy about citing the various pieces of media that influenced their work on "Emma." They mentioned both Austen's classic "Pride and Prejudice" and the 1995 film "Clueless," which is widely seen as a loose adaptation of "Emma," along with several more straightforward Austen adaptations, and even the recent romance drama series "Bridgerton."

"It’s vital to see [a text's] interpretations," Wright said, "to see how the story is viewed through different lenses."

Get in the Van Productions is a new nonprofit theater company, dedicated to creating contemporary and modern theatrical experiences in Seoul. They are particularly interested in stories centered around marginalized communities. Wright, who is also the creative director of Get in the Van, said that creating art as a community is "all about sharing culture and shaping something that represents all of our voices."

Both Wright and Kwen say they can relate to Emma as a character. Kwen speaks of how the character reminds her of all the women who have endeavored to improve the circumstances for their fellow women.

"Who hasn’t had the situationship they ghosted show up on their doorstep?" Wright said.

"Emma" will be performed at Sungmisan Theater near Mangwon Station on Seoul Metro Line 6. There will be performances on July 4 and 11 at 6 p.m., and July 5 and 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets are 25,000 won. The play is recommended for ages 14 and up, and minors must be accompanied by an adult.

Visit getinthevan.org for more information or to buy tickets.