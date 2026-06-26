Seeking to transform a historically scattered diaspora into a tightly woven global network, Korea’s Overseas Koreans Agency announced Friday a sweeping expansion of its initiative aimed at empowering the next generation of ethnic Korean leaders living abroad.

The program, known as the Future Leader’s Conference (FLC) Reunion, will stage successive networking conventions across eight major global hubs this year. Designed for young professionals aged 25 to 45, the initiative marks a concerted effort by Seoul to deepen ethnic identity, amplify geopolitical influence and build robust networks among the millions of ethnic Koreans worldwide.

The global tour kicked off in New York this March and will head to Osaka, Japan, this Saturday, before moving to Munich, Germany, on July 4. Subsequent forums are scheduled throughout autumn in Tashkent, Moscow, Atlanta, Pittsburgh and Paris. Unlike traditional top-down government programs, these reunions are conceived, structured and executed directly by local diaspora participants, allowing them to collaboratively tackle localized challenges.

The upcoming European and Asian legs highlight the rising prominence of young overseas Koreans in highly specialized sectors.

In Osaka, over 60 attendees will deliberate on the evolving role of ethnic Koreans in shaping future-oriented bilateral relations between Korea and Japan. In Munich, the gathering will coincide with the official launch of the Korean Next Generation Association in Germany, drawing over 100 participants to engage with trailblazing mentors, including former high-ranking European executives and British political figures.

Korea’s focus on its youth abroad reflects a broader strategic shift to leverage its soft power and economic reach through cultural and professional diplomacy. Overseas Koreans Agency Commissioner Kim Kyung-hyup emphasized that the country’s dramatic ascension to a developed economy provides a unique foundation for the next generation.

“Our younger diaspora must now step forward as cultural ambassadors, economic innovators and grassroots diplomats who can anchor peace on the Korean Peninsula,” Kim said. “We will passionately support them.”

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.