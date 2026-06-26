How Korea's strict waste management confuses new foreign residents

“Are onion skins not food waste?” “Do I have to remove the cap from a glass bottle before throwing it out?”

These questions came quickly during a waste sorting workshop for international students at Dongguk University’s Hyehwa Hall in central Seoul on June 17. About 20 participants followed the session in Korean and English, learning how to sort general waste, food waste and recyclables, as well as when to put trash out for collection. Many nodded as instructors explained rules that can feel routine to Koreans but confusing to newcomers.

Cristina, 31, from Peru, said the system was difficult to understand when she first arrived because waste is not separated the same way in her home country.

“In Peru, we don’t sort trash, so when I first came to Korea, I didn’t know what counted as general waste and what could be recycled,” she said. “I thought I had gotten used to waste sorting after living here for two years, but this was the first time I learned that chicken bones should go into general waste, not food waste.”

Tan Yong Xin, 22, from Malaysia, who has been living in Korea for eight months, said, "I used to throw away glass bottles with the lids still on without giving it much thought, but I learned this time that the bottles and lids should be separated before disposal. I also learned how to remove plastic bottle labels before recycling."

“I think these practices will help not only with daily life in Korea but also with improving the environment around the world.”

The class took place in central Seoul's Jung District, which has the highest share of foreign residents among Seoul’s districts at 8.8 percent. In January last year, Jung District became the first Seoul district office to create a team dedicated to supporting foreign residents. Since April, the team has offered recycling programs for foreign residents at universities and other venues to explain Korea’s trash sorting system, prevent illegal dumping and keep neighborhoods clean.

For many foreigners arriving in Korea, throwing out trash means learning when, where, what and how to discard it. The rules can be especially hard for people from countries where household trash is not separated before collection. District officials found that signs listing designated collection hours and warnings about fines had limited impact. Goga Bebia, 25, from Georgia, who has lived in Korea for two years, once thought trash could be thrown out at any time.

“That was a big misunderstanding. I was uncomfortable because I didn’t know when trash could not be put out, but after the class, my stress over throwing out trash has gone down a lot.”

After the session, the students made shampoo bars using coffee grounds and spent about an hour picking up trash around the school. A Jung District official said the district has many foreign residents, including international students and people running clothing businesses around Dongdaemun Market.

“We are steadily expanding hands-on training and support so they can successfully integrate in the local community,” the official said.

Trash-sorting workshops for foreigners are also spreading in local governments with many immigrant families or foreign workers. Dongducheon in Gyeonggi Province plans to hold four waste management workshops this year, while Yangpyeong County is visiting foreign workers’ dormitories and workplaces for on-site training. Ulsan’s Dong District, Changnyeong County in South Gyeongsang Province and Gyeongsan in North Gyeongsang Province are also stepping up public outreach on household waste rules for foreign residents.

This article from the Hankook Ilbo, the sister publication of The Korea Times, is translated by a generative AI system and edited by The Korea Times.