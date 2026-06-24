MORNING CALM TALES The day I crashed a Korean War commemorative event

Seoul was already sweltering by midmorning on June 25, 2000. Heat rose in wavering sheets above the broad plaza outside the War Memorial of Korea as buses pulled up one after another, unloading elderly veterans of the Korean War (1950-53) alongside family members and foreign dignitaries arriving for the ceremony. Inside the memorial grounds, ushers guided guests toward rows of reserved seats while security personnel moved briskly through the growing crowd.

Everywhere there were flags, cameras, police, military officers and the low murmur of Korean, English and a dozen other languages blending together in the heavy summer air.

I was not supposed to be there.

A month earlier, I had interviewed Gen. Paik Sun-yup for an article accompanying my review of his autobiography, "From Pusan to Panmunjom." After the interview, I met several members of the 50th anniversary committee organizing the Korean War commemorative ceremony at the War Memorial in Seoul. President Kim Dae-jung was scheduled to speak, along with military dignitaries, diplomats and veterans from around the world.

And somehow, they were inviting me.

“Just come,” one of the retired officers told me with a casual wave of the hand. “We’ll put your name on the guest list.”

At the time, I had no reason to doubt him.

In Korea, especially in those days, things often operated on trust and personal connections more than official procedure. A handshake carried weight. An introduction mattered. Besides, I was younger then and still carried that dangerous combination of optimism and naivety that convinces you that doors will somehow open if you simply keep walking toward them.

Back then, I was writing occasional articles while teaching English in Korea, still slightly surprised whenever journalism brought me to places I never expected to see. Ten years earlier, I had arrived planning to stay for only a few years. Like many foreigners, I assumed eventually I would return home. But Korea has a way of drawing you deeper into its history and contradictions the longer you stay.

Although The Korea Times already had a reporter covering the ceremony, I hoped I might find a more personal story somewhere inside the event itself.

June 25 carried enormous emotional weight in Korea. Even 50 years later, the war lingered just beneath the surface of ordinary life. Older Koreans remembered exactly where they had been when the North began its invasion. Families still remained divided across the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). Entire cities had been erased and rebuilt. In Korea, the war was never entirely in the past. It survived in memories, silences and the uneasy reality that the peninsula technically remains at war.

That morning, however, memory was not helping me get through security.

When I arrived at the entrance checkpoint outside the museum, volunteers sitting beneath a white canopy searched repeatedly through printed guest lists while sweat rolled down my back beneath my shirt. My name was nowhere to be found.

They checked again.

Still nothing.

The realization hit me with growing panic. I had come all the way downtown assuming Gen. Paik’s staff would be there to vouch for me. They weren’t. With President Kim attending, security was far tighter than usual. Tall, broad-shouldered security personnel stood near airport-style metal detectors wearing dark suits and Secret Service-style earpieces while police officers monitored the swelling crowds outside the museum. This was not the kind of event where someone casually wandered inside.

For a few moments, I stood there in the heat trying to decide what to do. Turning around felt unbearable after coming this far.

So I improvised.

I walked over to the tent where press credentials were being distributed and explained my situation as confidently as possible. I told them I had interviewed Gen. Paik the month before and had been invited by the anniversary committee. I spoke quickly, projecting the absolute certainty that a simple mistake had been made and obviously needed correcting immediately.

I also leaned heavily into being a confused “weiguk-saram,” a foreigner caught in bureaucratic limbo.

At some point I pulled out both my passport and alien registration card like a magician revealing his final cards at the table.

Somehow, it worked.

Whether they were convinced or simply wanted me out of the way, I never knew. But I was waved through the security checkpoint and allowed into the ceremony area held in the broad open space in front of the museum.

Just like that, I was inside.

Not long afterward I bumped into Donald Kirk, then the Seoul correspondent for the International Herald Tribune and a veteran journalist who had covered Vietnam and Korea for years. He recognized me from a photograph accompanying an article I had written earlier that month about visiting Cheorwon and the Iron Triangle near the DMZ.

“That was a nice write-up about the Iron Triangle,” Kirk told me casually. “Next time, make sure to have a map.”

It was solid advice from someone who had spent decades reporting from some of the most dangerous places in the world.

We ended up staying together throughout much of the ceremony. At one point, Kirk suggested we move closer to the front. Before I fully realized what was happening, we simply walked onto the makeshift stage near the museum entrance where military officials and dignitaries were gathering before President Kim’s arrival.

Even now I still cannot believe nobody stopped us.

Security personnel moved around constantly while television cameras scanned the crowd. Veterans sat in rows beneath the blazing June sun while officers in dress uniforms greeted foreign guests and diplomats. Looming above everything was the massive War Memorial Museum itself, its stone facade glowing white in the oppressive heat.

Then I spotted Gen. Paik standing nearby.

Seizing the moment, I walked over and introduced Kirk to him. Soon, the two of them were talking with several high-ranking military officials, including officers from United States Forces Korea (USFK). Once security personnel saw us standing there with Gen. Paik and the USFK officers, they seemed to simply assume we belonged.

That was the strange lesson I learned that morning.

As long as people think you belong somewhere, most will never question your presence.

Still, standing there on that stage felt surreal. Looking out across the sea of veterans, dignitaries, soldiers, reporters and guests gathered beneath the summer haze, I felt history in a way I never had before. Until then, the Korean War had mostly existed for me through books, documentaries and old black-and-white photographs. But standing among aging veterans who had actually fought in the war gave everything an entirely different weight.

What I remember most now is not sneaking past security or accidentally ending up near the president’s stage. It was the feeling of being unexpectedly pulled into something far larger than myself.

After the ceremony ended, I wandered through the crowd interviewing veterans beneath the blistering afternoon heat. Some spoke quietly about battles fought half a century earlier. Others simply smiled when they learned an American living in Korea cared enough to ask questions about their experiences.

I remember walking away from the museum later that afternoon feeling humbled by the entire experience. Somehow, a guy who had originally come to Korea to teach English had ended up standing among generals, war correspondents and veterans at one of the country’s major commemorative ceremonies.

None of it had been planned.

But life in Korea often unfolded that way for me back then. One unexpected door opened into another. A newspaper article led to an interview. An interview led to a ceremony. A missing guest list name somehow led onto a stage beside men who had shaped modern Korean history.

Sometimes, all you can do is keep walking forward and hope nobody asks too many questions.

Jeffrey Miller is the author of several novels, including "War Remains," a story about the early days of the Korean War, and "No Way Out," a thriller set in Seoul in 1990. Reach him at daejeonscribe@yahoo.com.