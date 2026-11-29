GYEONGJU — Firefighters have put out the main blaze of a wildfire that broke out early Sunday in the southeastern city of Gyeongju, nearly seven hours after the initial report, officials said.

The fire started near the peak of a hill in the city, about 330 kilometers southeast of Seoul, at 1:36 a.m., according to authorities.

City and forestry officials issued a Level 1 emergency response and deployed 55 pieces of equipment and 212 personnel for the firefighting efforts.

As of 9 a.m., fire authorities have contained the main flames after deploying 15 choppers to the scene since sunrise.

No casualties were reported from the fire, officials said.

The city has evacuated eight residents in the area to safety and issued disaster alerts limiting access to nearby areas amid concerns of the fire spreading.

The authorities plan to look into the exact cause of the fire and damage once the fire is put out.