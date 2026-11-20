More than a year after a massive wildfire tore through the mountains of southeastern Korea, signs of recovery are emerging in the treetops, where an endangered species of nocturnal flying squirrel has begun breeding inside handcrafted wooden shelters.

Biologists with the National Institute of Ecology announced Friday that up to six Siberian flying squirrels, classified as a Class II endangered species in Korea, were observed living and reproducing between July and October inside artificial nest boxes installed in Yeongyang County, North Gyeongsang Province.

The shelters were hung in October 2025 around Janggumegi Wetland, an abandoned terraced rice paddy converted into a mountain wetland that spans roughly 11 acres. Designated as a national wetland protection area in September 2024, the site harbors 458 wildlife species, including six endangered animals such as the yellow-throated marten, the leopard cat and the fairy pitta.

In March 2025, a sweeping wildfire devastated the surrounding woodland, depriving forest-dwelling creatures of critical shelter. Ecological restoration specialists note that burned forests typically require more than three decades to regain their canopy and more than a century to fully stabilize.

For the Siberian flying squirrel — a palm-sized rodent measuring roughly six inches long and weighing less than four ounces that glides between trees using a furry membrane stretched between its wrists and ankles — the loss of mature trees poses an immediate survival threat. The animals cannot excavate their own dens, relying instead on cavities abandoned by woodpeckers.

To bridge the decades-long habitat gap, researchers from the institute’s Endangered Species Restoration Center partnered with local residents during an autumn eco-festival to mount 65 wooden nest boxes across the scorched perimeter.

"The artificial nests we built together with local residents in a forest scarred by wildfire have taken root as a precious sanctuary for these endangered flying squirrels," said Kang Jae-shin, director of the restoration center.

Beyond offering immediate shelter, the project reflects a broader shift in Korea's conservation strategy toward community-led stewardship in rural areas increasingly vulnerable to climate-driven wildfires. By involving residents in the installation, officials aimed to build local investment in protecting fragile mountain ecosystems.

Researchers said they will continue monitoring the boxes as the surrounding forest slowly regenerates, hoping the tiny gliders signal a wider ecological rebound across the fire-damaged region.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.