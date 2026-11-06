Korea to see warm, wet winter due to powerful El Nino
Summary
The Korea Meteorological Administration said Friday that El Nino is expected to bring warmer, wetter conditions to Korea this winter. The phenomenon has been forming since May and is forecast to peak in December. The agency said sea-surface temperatures in the monitoring zone reached a record level for August to October. It also cautioned that cold spells remain possible because other climate factors affect winter weather.
Key Facts
- The August-to-October moving average sea-surface temperature in the El Nino monitoring zone was 2.4 C above the long-term average, the highest for that period since records began in 1950.
- Korea’s average temperatures in November, December and January are projected to exceed their long-term averages.
- The KMA forecast more rainfall than usual in November and December.
- KMA head Lee Mi-seon said the public should remain prepared for possible cold spells.
Korea is expected to experience a warmer and wetter winter this year due to the influence of a climate phenomenon known as El Nino, the national weather agency said Friday.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said an El Nino — a naturally recurring phenomenon of warming of waters in parts of the tropical Pacific Ocean — has been forming since May and is expected to peak in December.
The latest phenomenon is forecast to develop into the strongest on record and bring warm, humid air into Korea this winter, it said, citing record sea surface temperatures of the El Nino monitoring zone.
The moving average sea surface temperature for August to October measured 2.4 C above the long-term average, marking the highest for the period since records began in 1950, according to the KMA.
Due to the influence of El Nino, Korea's average temperatures in November, December and January are projected to be higher than the long-term averages, with more rainfall than usual in the first two months, it said.
Lee Mi-seon, head of the KMA, said in a release the public should still be prepared for possible cold spells as other climate factors also affect winter weather.
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