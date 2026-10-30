Korea expands benefits for retired working dogs to help them find forever homes

Korea is stepping up its efforts to help retired working dogs find forever homes by building a comprehensive, state-funded safety net designed to ease the steep financial burden on adoptive families.

Under an expanded initiative led by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, the government is introducing direct medical subsidies, discounted veterinary care, and dedicated hospice facilities to ensure these canine public servants are cared for after their service ends.

Roughly 1,100 working dogs currently serve across six government bodies, including the military, police, fire services, customs and quarantine inspection. Among them, the Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency alone operates approximately 70 specialized detector dogs at key international travel hubs.

For years, private adoption for retired working dogs faced steep hurdles.

Specialized breeds like beagles, Labradors, and Malinois typically retire around age 8 after six to eight years of active duty. Upon retirement, adoptive owners are left with high medical costs for joint issues, dental problems and chronic ailments accrued during their demanding working lives.

To make adoption more accessible, the ministry partnered with private veterinary groups, pet food manufacturers and insurers to slash maintenance costs. Participating clinics, which have expanded from 56 locations in 2024 to 73 in 2026, offer 30 percent discounts on treatments, while feed suppliers provide up to 50 percent off specialized nutrition.

In April, the government introduced a direct subsidy program reimbursing up to 60 percent of out-of-pocket medical bills and insurance premiums, capped at 1 million won ($725) annually per dog for up to 100 retirees each year.

Officials are also establishing a network of public anchor veterinary hospitals, partnering with animal hospitals at four flagship national universities — Kangwon National University, Chungbuk National University, Chungnam National University and Chonnam National University — to provide subsidized care.

Furthermore, plans are underway to build a dedicated state retirement center to rehabilitate retired working dogs for adoption, while providing lifelong, state-funded care for senior or ill dogs that cannot be placed in private homes.

"We want to ensure the government honors their service with proper care and dignity," said Kim Jeong-wook, head of the ministry’s Agricultural Industry Innovation Policy Bureau.

The expanding support framework was on display Friday at Yeongjong Island near Incheon International Airport, where 11 retired quarantine inspection dogs gathered for the fourth annual "Quarantine Detector Dog Homecoming Day."

Organized by the ministry and the Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency, the event brought together former sniffer dogs, their handlers and their adoptive families for autumn sports and veterinary health seminars, serving as an operational review of Korea's evolving animal welfare policy.

This article was published with the assistance of generative AI and edited by The Korea Times.